Byrum Brown Teases Auburn Offensive Dominance at Key Position

Alex Golesh has been clear since day one that the Auburn Tigers are going to run the football. He has built a roster to match that philosophy, and it all starts with one man: quarterback Byrum Brown.

Brown was the only quarterback in college football last year to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000. While he may headline the Tigers’ rushing attack, Brown said after Auburn’s first spring practice that he is excited to see what the Tigers’ new running back room can do.

“I love working with (the running backs),” Brown said. “I know that the presence of me is going to help open it up for them. You’ve got (Jeremiah) Cobb, you got Bryson (Washington), you got Tae (Meadows), you got Nykahi (Davenport). Those guys, they’ve been toting the rock. They have excellent pass pro, and they all can catch.”

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It is not surprising that Brown enjoys working with his running backs this year, as all four of them were previously leading rushers for other programs. Cobb, who is expected to be the starter for the Tigers in 2026, had a breakout 969-rushing-yard performance in his junior campaign, even in an offense that limited his touches early in the season.

Washington is a new face on the Plains, as he had previously spent the first three years of his career with Baylor. Last season, Washington led the Bears in rushing production, finishing the season with 788 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He will have a quick homecoming matchup with the Tigers, though, as the first game of the season is scheduled against his former Bears.

Auburn Tigers running back Jeremiah Cobb headlines the running backs this season. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then, there is Meadows, a name that may have slipped under the radar for some. Meadows led the Troy Trojans in rushing production last year with 695 yards and six touchdowns, though he will certainly have another level of competition waiting for him this year in the SEC.

Finally, there is Davenport, because no Auburn 2026 position group would be complete without a former USF Bull. Davenport, who was a sophomore in last year’s campaign, managed to accumulate 612 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, second only in rushing production to his quarterback, Brown.

The connection between Davenport and Brown could prove to be crucial in key moments this season, though there is certainly no shortage of rushing talent across the board. Between the four backs and Brown, the Tigers are certainly well-poised for a dominant rushing season, provided Golesh can put the high-powered pieces together.