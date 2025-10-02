Cam Coleman Wasted in Current Auburn Tigers Offense
AUBURN, Ala.-- Cam Coleman has had a quiet 2025 season for the Auburn Tigers, and it's not for lack of effort.
While his 17 catches, 255 yards and two touchdowns through five games are not horrible stats, his impact his been diminished by Auburn's struggles in the passing game, whether it be the offensive lines shortcomings in protection or quarterback Jackson Arnold's struggles trusting his receivers.
Still, head coach Hugh Freeze during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference emphasized that defenses have begun to take Coleman out of the game with coverages. Nonetheless, the Tigers need to give Coleman the chance to make a play, even if a play does not seem like it's there.
"I can only control so many things, but we have to give every chance and opportunity for him to have a chance to make plays," Freeze said. "I mean, the last two games, and you go watch them, and they have clouded him a bunch and bracketed, however you want to call it. So, that's difficult. Somebody else has got to make those plays when that happens, and then we've got to try, as coaches, to figure out a way to put him in positions where maybe that's harder for defenses to do. "
In his first season with the Tigers, Arnold is averaging less than 200 yards passing per game, has been sacked 20 times and only has five touchdown passes through the air. His totals aren't because Auburn is necessarily abandoning the pass, either.
Arnold's 134 passing attempts ranked sixth in the SEC. It also doesn't help that Arnold's pocket presence has seemingly gotten worse in each game, favoring a scramble and abandoning the pass rather than keeping his eyes down field.
As a result and despite the total passing attempts, Coleman has yet to have the true impact many thought a former five-star in his second season would have.
Freeze also emphasized Auburn's struggling rushing attack as a reason Coleman's impact has been diminished. Opponents are not respecting the run, which would allow Coleman more opportunities down the field.
In the losses to Oklahoma and Texas A&M, Arnold had a season-high 32 and 33 passing attempts while being sacked 10 and five times in the losses. Meanwhile, Auburn set season-lows in rushing with 67 yards against the Sooners and 52 yards against the Aggies.
Until Auburn can get the run game going, forcing a defense to play closer to the line-of-scrimmage, Coleman's opportunities will likely remain low.
"I'd love to give him five a game down the field, but if they've got a safety rolled over the top of him, that's just not realistic, really," Freeze said. "And we're getting some of that. But again, 100% we have to do a better job of getting him somehow, some way, opportunities."
Auburn is currently on a bye week, during which Freeze emphasized the offensive players and staff will reevaluate all aspects of the offense from coaching to execution. With games against No. 12 Georgia and No. 19 Missouri up next, the Tigers will need to find a way to include Coleman before their 3-2 record spirals into something worse.