Can Auburn use turnover margin to its advantage in 2022?

Auburn's ability to create turnovers may be important this upcoming season.

The Tigers have had relatively stout defenses over the past several seasons.

However, they've not relied on turnovers to consistently get the job done. It's been sound, fundamental schematics and great personnel groupings that has gotten Auburn to where they are today.

They could still stand to gain some turnovers this upcoming season, especially if they want to meet or exceed expectations.

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Auburn had an even turnover margin (0) in 2021, which was tied for 65th nationally. They had eight fumbles and four interceptions lost, while gaining nine interceptions and three fumbles.

The Tigers have have progressively had a worse turnover margin  in each of the last four seasons (+9 in 2018, +6 in 2019, +4 in 2020, and 0 in 2021).

What it means

Auburn's defensive line may be the key to success in 2022.

If the Tigers can consistently get more pressure than they did last season (Auburn was 7th in the SEC in pressure rate), then it will put opposing quarterbacks in more dangerous situations, therefore creating the opportunity for more turnovers.

Given Auburn's difficult schedule, they'll need some things to bounce their way. Getting an interception or a fumble here and there would be huge.

May it also be noted that while Auburn did a phenomenal job at not turning the ball over in 2021 (12 total lost turnovers was 2nd in the SEC), they were horrible at forcing them (12 total turnovers created was tied for last in the SEC and 113th nationally).

Auburn's defensive scheme has to put the secondary in better situations this upcoming season.

Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

