Carnell Williams is named Auburn's interim head football coach

Auburn has announced that Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams will be the interim head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier on Monday.

Williams is in his third season as the Auburn running backs coach.

Auburn released a statement saying:

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

The running backs have been a bright spot since Williams came into the position. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have been electric despite a weak offensive line paving the way in front of them.

The Auburn football team will travel to Starkville, Mississippi to take on Mississippi State this weekend.

Harsin had a record of 9-12 overall during his two seasons at the helm. He was 3-10 in the SEC.

