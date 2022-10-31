Skip to main content

Carnell Williams is named Auburn's interim head football coach

Carnell Williams will act as Auburn's interim head coach.

Auburn has announced that Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams will be the interim head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier on Monday. 

Williams is in his third season as the Auburn running backs coach. 

Auburn released a statement saying: 

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

The running backs have been a bright spot since Williams came into the position. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have been electric despite a weak offensive line paving the way in front of them. 

The Auburn football team will travel to Starkville, Mississippi to take on Mississippi State this weekend. 

Harsin had a record of 9-12 overall during his two seasons at the helm. He was 3-10 in the SEC. 

Must read stories

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Lane Kiffin Auburn's first target to be head coach

Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

Auburn baseball defeats Alabama in exhibition game

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn's running back coach Carnell Williams before the A-Day spring practice gameat Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Jc Auburnday 09
Football

Carnell Williams is named Auburn's interim head football coach

By Zac Blackerby
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) shoots in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn in the NBA: Jabari Smith struggles, Chuma Okeke gets more involved

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Twitter reacts to Bryan Harsin being fired

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn's offensive line: Tate Johnson, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Keiondre Jones vs Penn State.
Football

Offensive line target Gernorris Wilson de-commits from Auburn

By Jack Singley
Mississippi State's Athletic Director John Cohen speaks about MSU's 2021 Baseball National Championship Friday, July 2, 2021. Msu Parade And Ceremony18
News

What does the John Cohen hire mean for Auburn Athletics?

By Lindsay Crosby
Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Report: Lane Kiffin is Auburn’s first target to be head coach

By Lance Dawe
Sep 11, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walks up and down the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Henry Taylor-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ten coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin

By Lance Dawe