Concerning Statistic Shines Light on Auburn’s Roster Overhaul

When Alex Golesh first stepped into his role as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, he knew that he would likely be overhauling a large part of his new roster.

However, few foresaw exactly how much churn there was on the Tigers’ roster this year, and, in fact, the Tigers rank No. 2 in the SEC in terms of incoming transfers with 46.

The Tigers only fall behind Sam Pittman and Arkansas, who are in a similar–but arguably worse–boat to the Tigers, as they are also operating with a first-year head coach after a series of failed seasons.

For those who tuned out in the offseason and will get their first glimpse of Golesh’s roster during the Baylor game, a big surprise will be in store. After all, the Tigers returned just one starter ahead of this season, though thankfully it was a top-level one in Jeremiah Cobb, the Tigers’ RB1.

USF transfer Byrum Brown and Oregon State transfer Tristian Ti’a headline a revamped quarterback room that previously consisted of Jackson Arnold (now starting at UNLV), Ashton Daniels (now starting at FSU) and Deuce Knight (now a backup at Ole Miss), with Brown expected to carry the brunt of the load this season and Ti’a expected to make his Auburn debut in the coming years.

The offensive line is completely different, too; the Tigers lost all six of their day-to-day starters after the 2025 season, five of whom headed to the NFL, while the sixth, Xavier Chaplin, took the trip to FSU with Daniels. Cole Best, Cole Skinner, Jo Simmons, Stanton Ramil and Deryc Plazz are expected to fill their roles.

However, Tiger fans will likely see the biggest shift in one particular group: the receiving core. Gone are the days of the “Freeze Four,” replaced by what some are referring to as “Golesh’s Guys”-- a group of USF transfer receivers that includes Keshaun Singleton, Jeremiah Koger and Chas Nimrod. Bryce Cain, the sole survivor of the Freeze Four mass exodus, is also expected to have an impact this season, though he is currently not expected to start.

Defensively, the Tigers will look largely the same as in previous seasons, as Xavier Atkins, Rayshawn Pleasant and Champ Anthony headline the group, though there are some new faces among the starting ranks. Da’Shawn Womack, an Ole Miss transfer, will look to fill the shoes of Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford, the Tigers’ two top defensive ends, both of whom were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Auburn Tigers are set to look completely different in 2026, but, unlike many would tell you, I do not believe that to be a bad thing. After all, if a roster didn’t get shaken up after a 5-7 season, I would be a lot more concerned.

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