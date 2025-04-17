Damari Alston Emerging as Leader of Auburn RB Room
The Auburn Tigers will have key position battles throughout the summer and into preseason. However, one early position that the Tigers’ may have already figured out is the heir to the running back position. Damari Alston has been the secondary back to Jarquez Hunter. Now thatHunter is gone, Alston will have an increased role in the Tigers’ offense. During spring practices, Alston took most of the first-team reps.
While Hunter had the most carries in 2024, Alston still rushed 52 times for 276 yards and three touchdowns, enough for second in all three categories.
Head coach Hugh Freeze believes that Alston is also one of the vocal leaders of the team as well.
“On the offensive side, Damari Alston, for sure, and Jeremiah Wright, Connor Lew are doing really well,” Freeze said following A-Day. “I’ve been pleased with the guys that are that need to be, the vocal guys, and how they lead.”
Per AL.com, Alston has only 681 yards and four touchdowns heading into his senior year. He looks to produciton the production that Hunter established as a standard during his time on The Plains.
“Our goal is to have no drop-off,” Alston added. “Knowing Jarquez is leaving we know we have the talent in this room to do what we do best. I feel like Auburn will always be RBU, and we are here to carry that on.”
Alongside Alston will be Jeremiah Cobb, UConn transfer Durrell Robinson and true freshman Alvin Henderson in 2025. Cobb had a small role in 2025.
He had just 29 carries the entire season, managing 142 yards. Robinson, as a freshman, rushed for 731 yards and eight touchdowns at UConn before joining the Tigers for his sophomore season. Henderson broke records for the most touchdowns and yards scored over a career in the state of Alabama with 10,923 yards and 202 touchdowns. He will likely get some action early in his college career with the offense.
With Alston leading the way, the Tigers have a lot of promise come fall and into the future regarding the running backs room.