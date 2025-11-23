Deuce, Defense and Other Takeaways from Auburn's Dismantling of Mercer
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (5-6) throttled the Mercer Bears (9-2), 62-17, in a second-half takeover by the Tigers.
Here are a few takeaways from the Tigers’ beatdown of the Bears.
Deuce Knight is as Advertised
In his first career start for the Tigers, Deuce Knight accumulated six total touchdowns for the Auburn offense, tying a school record.
On his first snap of the game, Knight took off for a 75-yard rushing touchdown and did not look back. He also rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries. He added another 239 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Knight was responsible for six touchdowns in Saturday's game, tying the program record (Cam Newton, 2010 SEC Championship vs. South Carolina; Carnell Williams vs. Mississippi State, 2003). Knight looked like a veteran quarterback from the start of the game, and it appears that Auburn has found its quarterback of the future.
Defense Made Nice Adjustments
In the Tigers’ last outing prior to Mercer, the Auburn defense had no answer for the Vanderbilt offense in the second half. The lack of momentum carried over into this week, as the Auburn defense gave up big plays and 17 first-half points against Mercer.
However, interim head coach and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and the defensive staff were able to make halftime adjustments, shutting out the high-powered Mercer offense in the second half with multiple takeaways.
It wasn't all perfect, though, for Auburn as starting safety Sylvester Smith was ejected from the game with a targeting call. Smith will be unable to play in the first half of next weekend’s Iron Bowl against Alabama.
Running Backs Took a Backseat
No matter what Auburn did offensively, the run game for the running backs was just not there. In all, Auburn backs totaled 18 carries for 67 yards. Jeremiah Cobb averaged just 2.7 yards per carry in this matchup against the Bears. The leading rusher for Auburn today not named Deuce Knight or Jackson Arnold was Justin Jones, who racked up 35 rushing yards on the day.
Down but Not Out
Auburn came off its bye week with a much-needed win. Auburn now still has its bowl hopes alive, with the Iron Bowl against Alabama lingering on the horizon as the last game in the regular season. An upset clinches Auburn's first bowl berth since the 2023 season. A loss clinches its fifth-straight losing season.