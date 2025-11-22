Deuce Knight’s Historic Day Propels Auburn Football Over Mercer
AUBURN, Ala.-- On Saturday, the Auburn Tigers dominated the Mercer Bears with a final score of 62-17. It was a game of firsts for the Tigers; it was Deuce Knight’s first start at quarterback as well as DJ Durkin’s first home game as the interim head coach of the Tigers.
Many Tiger fans were concerned that Knight’s production would struggle due to his inexperience, but Knight quickly proved all doubters to be incorrect, as the true freshman accounted for 401 yards of offense and six touchdowns all on his own, tying an Auburn record for most touchdowns in a single game.
Knight rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for an additional 239 yards and two touchdowns. In his first career start, Knight became the first freshman in Auburn history to accumulate 150 or more rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. That stat technically exists for single-game production, but Knight only needed one half.
Malcolm Simmons was Knight’s best target on the day, racking up 149 yards receiving and a touchdown on just five receptions. Simmons averaged 29.8 yards per reception.
On the very first play from scrimmage, Knight got loose and broke off a 75-yard touchdown run, the longest Auburn rushing touchdown since 2021. The true freshman single-handedly put the Tigers up 7-0 in just 15 seconds of play, but Mercer quickly responded with a chunk play of their own, leading to a touchdown with just over 12 minutes in the first quarter.
Mercer then forced Auburn to a three-and-out before marching down the field and taking the lead on the Tigers, 14-7. Facing a third and long on the following drive, Knight got loose yet again, this time for a 51-yard touchdown, to tie the game up at 14 with 28 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ defense forced Mercer to punt, and Knight spun his way into the end zone, this time from nine yards out. The true freshman’s third touchdown of the game put the Tigers up 21-14 with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Mercer was only able to scratch together three points on the ensuing drive, and Knight led the Tigers back down the field and rushed 20 yards for his fourth touchdown of the day.
Just when you thought the Auburn offense was done for the half, Kaleb Harris intercepted a Braden Atkinson pass, putting the offense back on the field with 32 seconds in the half. One well-placed ball from Knight and an incredible catch by Cam Coleman later, the Tigers were up 35-17 headed to halftime.
Auburn’s defense came out swinging in the second half, as Elijah Melendez took an interception from Braden Atkinson to the house to bolster the Tigers’ lead. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Tigers’ defense, though, as safety Sylvester Smith was ejected for targeting on the following drive. By rule, he’ll be inactive for the first half of the Iron Bowl.
A Mercer punt put the ball back in Knight’s hands, and the Auburn offense picked right up from where they left off with a 91-yard bomb to Malcolm Simmons. Things got so bad for Mercer that Jackson Arnold was put into the game. The Tigers then punted.
The score stood at 49-17 as the fourth quarter began. Things, as they often do in blowouts, slowed down dramatically for Auburn as the backups began to get reps. Alex McPherson got some non-PAT action, kicking a field goal, Chris Murray forced a fumble that turned into another field goal for Auburn and Jackson Arnold broke off a 56-yard touchdown run to cap things off for the Tigers.
Up next for the Tigers is one of the greatest rivalries in sports: the Iron Bowl against Alabama, with Auburn needing a win for bowl eligibility. The game will kick off in Auburn at 6:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.