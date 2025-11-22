Knight Time: Freshman QB Deuce Set for First Start with Auburn Tigers
If Deuce Knight is meant to lead the Auburn Tigers, the question becomes: when does his era begin?
Although he spent most of the season as an observer, Knight split practice snaps with Jackson Arnold this week and is set to make his first career start.
Now, with a matchup against FCS program Mercer looming, a game some consider a mismatch, the stakes remain high. Auburn must win out to secure bowl eligibility. Even games seen as easy wins will be important for evaluations moving forward.
In this context, Knight must seize the opportunity, show his playmaking ability, and make a strong case for the starting job.
Green as Grass
One of the main things former head coach Hugh Freeze did well, apart from recruiting, was how he managed Knight's role. Up to now, Knight’s 14 snaps (per Pro Football Focus) mean he can retain his redshirt and add another year of eligibility if desired. Though not ready to take over fully based on his limited experience, a focused offseason could prepare him to truly compete next year.
"I think he’s earned it," interim head coach D.J. Durkin said this week. "He’s done a great job, and I am excited to see him go play.”
Playing quarterback in a Power Four conference demands more than physical talent; it requires anticipating pressure, making in-play adjustments, and developing critical timing with the offensive line. Auburn, looking ahead, needs to consider whether its current linemen should gain experience blocking for Knight, the program’s potential future centerpiece.
Knight, from the words of coaches and teammates can make every throw in the route tree. In addition, he will move the pocket to gain a better throwing lane. If the play breaks down, the highly-touted recruit will not hesitate to leave the pocket and tear down the field.
Good News
Turning to preparations for Mercer, Knight and Jackson Arnold split snaps while Ashton Daniels sat out to preserve his redshirt. On Tuesday, defensive lineman Malik Blocton highlighted what the freshman can bring to the field.
"They’re going to see a very talented young quarterback. [Deuce Knight] has one of the craziest arms I’ve ever seen. He just makes some crazy throws out here. It’s some stuff that you don’t see that often,” Blocton said Tuesday after practice.
Overview
Knight needs meaningful game experience, and the Mercer game is crucial for his development ahead of next season. Facing Mercer, with a decent but manageable pass rush, Knight can work on decision-making and adaptability.
Regardless of its reputation as an easy win, this game could be pivotal for Auburn’s quarterback future. If Knight plays well, and chooses to return next season, observers can look back at this game, knowing that his path to potential superstardom started in a money game.