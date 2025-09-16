Eric Singleton Assures More to Come From Auburn Passing Game
AUBURN, Ala.- Through three weeks, No.22 Auburn has 521 passing yards, which currently sits at 108th in the nation. But the hype surrounding the Auburn Tigers during the offseason mostly accounted for the wide receiver room. So far this season, the passing game has been rather dormant, but it has shown glimpses of what it can do.
Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. remains confident in his team’s passing game, no matter where they sit in the national rankings.
“I really feel like we haven’t shown anything yet (in the passing game),” Singleton stated. “But I mean, y’all gonna see.”
Eric Singleton Jr. accounts for 149 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns so far this season. Last Saturday against South Alabama, he also had three carries for 15 yards.
When asked about being a part of the running game, Singleton smiled and simply stated, “Coach (Hugh) Freeze just asked me if I want the ball in my hands, and I let him know, of course, I want the ball in my hands. Especially since I don't have to rely on the ball being in the air, or especially being double-teamed, I can just get the ball now and make a play and make something happen now.”
Last season, while he was at Georgia Tech, he had 21 carries for 131 yards and a rushing touchdown. Eric Singleton has already shown his ability to make plays in the open field, and when he gets into open space, but has not been fully unleashed yet in the Auburn rushing game.
The Auburn rushing attack has accounted for 726 yards through three games, with Singleton only accounting for 15 of those. Going forward, Singleton could be involved in the run game more.
When asked about this Saturday’s matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, Eric Singleton knows this is an opportunity of a lifetime to play against a historic program like Oklahoma.
“I’m super excited,” Singleton stated. “Playing against a team like Oklahoma, you know, I grew up watching them on TV. So it’s exciting to play there and play on TV in front of my family.”
Auburn will hit the road to Norman, Okla., for a rematch against the Sooners. Oklahoma won last season 27-21. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT this Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.