ESPN Analyst Low on Auburn QB Jackson Arnold
Jackson Arnold has shown incredible promise, rushing for over 130 yards in the Auburn Tigers’ first matchup against Baylor, as well as posting over 250 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the team's home opener– his first game as a Tiger in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Despite his apparent dominance, not everyone is bought in on the Oklahoma transfer’s future with Auburn. In fact, ESPN’s Bill Connelly has Arnold listed as the third-worst quarterback in the SEC, only ahead of Florida’s DJ Lagway and Kentucky’s Zach Calzada.
Connelly’s comments on Auburn’s new quarterback were simple:
“He's been excellent with his legs and made solid plays to beat Baylor. He's also averaging just 2.7 yards per dropback on third and fourth down," Connelly wrote.
Connelly’s choice to disregard the Ball State game is understandable, as the Cardinals are commonly ranked as one of the worst teams in the FBS, though he didn’t seem to have such reservations for Alabama’s Ty Simpson, whose one-loss Crimson Tide took down ULM, 73-0, or Georgia's Gunner Stockton, who did not record a touchdown as his Bulldogs only scored one touchdown per quarter against Austin Peay.
2.7 yards per dropback on third and fourth down seems like a scary stat, but stats, as always, can be misleading. For example, Arnold also averages 80 percent passing, for an average of 6.6 yards on third down, and has yet to attempt a pass on fourth down, though he’s averaging 15 yards per fourth down rush.
To Connelly’s point, Arnold indeed needs to get the ball out sooner as his issue of holding the ball too long is what largely contributes to his lower dropback average than passing average. Hugh Freeze has acknowledged this issue and is working to rectify it with Arnold– he shouldn’t have that issue for long and it’s certainly not game-breaking, especially with how stacked the Tigers’ receiving room is.
Despite this issue that Connelly cites to rank Arnold so poorly, in Arnold’s first game with the Tigers, Auburn took down Baylor in large part thanks to Arnold’s two rushing touchdowns. The Bears, in turn, took down No. 17 SMU, leading to Arnold’s offense looking quite strong and the Tigers finding themselves ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2021.
Another notable stat Arnold boasts thus far is zero interceptions, a far cry from Connelly’s No. 2 quarterback in the SEC, John Mateer’s two picks. However, Connelly admitted he is a player who would “risk interceptions in the name of big plays.”
All things considered, is Arnold the best quarterback in the SEC? Doubtful, but he’s certainly far from the bottom.
He’ll have another chance to prove himself this Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CST, when the Tigers take on South Alabama, before heading to Oklahoma to take on Connelly’s No. 2, interception-prone quarterback in John Mateer the following week.