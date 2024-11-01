Everything You Need to Know For Auburn Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores
The Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-4 SEC) turn their attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-3, 2-2 SEC) for their first home game since November. Auburn is coming off a win on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats.
They picked up their first SEC win of the season and snapped a four-game losing streak.
Vanderbilt is coming into this contest after a tight 27-24 contest to No. 5 Texas at home. The Commodores are having their best season in over a decade. This is the earliest they have had five wins in a season since they were coached by James Franklin in 2013. This is the second time since 2018 they have had multiple conference wins.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Ashley Stroehlein will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT.
Check local listings.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores
Auburn just edges out Vanderbilt to be the series leader with 22-21-1 record. Auburn has never lost to Vanderbilt at home.
Auburn has won their last two games against Vanderbilt and has won 15 of their last 17 meet ups going back to 1955.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to BetMGM. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday morning.
Spread: Auburn (-6.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-250), Vanderbilt (+200)
Over/under: 48.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER