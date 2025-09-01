Former Auburn QB Commits to Sixth School
Make that six schools for TJ Finley.
The former Auburn Tigers quarterback on Monday announced his commitment to Georgia State, marking his sixth stop in six years. Finley was previously enrolled at Tulane ahead of the 2025 season but was kicked off the team following his arrest for illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.
He is currently enrolled at GSU and practicing with the team, according to 247 Sports' Ben Moore.
Finley first signed with LSU as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. He spent one season with the Tigers, recording 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions through the air in six appearances, five of which were starts.
He transferred to Auburn the following offseason, where he spent his most time with one school. In two seasons with the Tigers, Finley threw for 1,258 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. While only going 2-4 as the starter, Finley had some memorable moments on the Plains, including one against his new team, Georgia State.
In 2021, Finley replaced Bo Nix against the Panthers. Down five points with 53 seconds left, Finley threw a 10-yard touchdown on 4th-and-9 after eluding multiple defenders.
Finley eventually transferred after the 2022 season, landing at Texas State. He found his greatest success with the Bobcats with 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions as Texas State went 8-4.
He transferred for the third time of his career ahead of the 2024 season, this time to Western Kentucky. Only playing in three games, Finley threw for 491 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with the Hilltoppers.