Titans vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (How to Bet Cam Ward’s Debut)
No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but his Tennessee Titans are set as major underdogs on the road.
Denver, which made the playoffs last season under Sean Payton’s guidance, is favored by 8.5 points as second-year signal-caller Bo Nix looks to show that he’s one of the most promising young talents in the league.
Tennessee isn’t expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2025, but if Ward is ready to shine right away, that could change. Denver, on the other hand, has postseason expectations as it attempts to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
Here’s a breakdown of my prediction for the Titans-Broncos matchup, incuding the latest odds from the best betting sites.
Titans vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +8.5 (-112)
- Broncos -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Titans: +330
- Broncos: -425
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Broncos are the biggest favorite on the board in Week 1, as many in the football community seem to think they’re poised for a big season in the AFC West.
Bo Nix and company covered the spread in 12 of their 18 games in 2024.
Titans vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction
While there should be a ton of excitement with Ward making his NFL debut, I don’t see the Titans holding up in this matchup.
Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL (it was No. 2 in the league in yards per play in 2024), and Nix improved as his rookie season went on.
Now, the Denver quarterback has a full grasp of Sean Payton’s offense and some new weapons (Evan Engram, RJ Harvey) at his disposal.
Tennessee went just 2-15 against the spread last season (the worst record in the NFL) and it still has a lot of questions on both sides of the ball. Even if Ward plays well, it may not be enough to cover this number.
I expect Denver to hold up as the biggest favorite in Week 1.
Final Score Prediction: Broncos 26, Titans 13
