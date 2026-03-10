Former Auburn QB Malik Willis Gets Giant Payday in Free Agency

When one thinks of quarterbacks from the Auburn Tigers who have made headway in the NFL, names like Bo Nix or even Jarrett Stidham may come to mind. Malik Willis may slip under the radar of many Auburn fans, but the former Gus Malzahn-era quarterback seems to be on the verge of making his mark in professional football.

On Monday, it was announced that Willis had signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, ending his tenure with the Green Bay Packers. The deal will not become official until Wednesday, when the new league year starts.

Dolphins signing QB Malik Willis to a 3-year, $67.5M deal with $45M fully guaranteed. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/zQ4a4AKVml — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

Willis spent two years on the Plains with Malzahn before transferring to Liberty, and under Malzahn, Willis never eclipsed 100 passing yards. He was much more of a rushing threat on the Plains, where he managed to accumulate over 300 rushing yards in two years.

After transferring to Liberty, Willis seemed to find his footing. In two years with the Flames, Willis put up over 5,100 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns, which he complemented with over 1,800 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns.

Willis was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the third round with the 86th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he played in 11 games for the Titans over two years. In those two years, Willis managed to put together just over 350 passing yards, though he never threw a touchdown in a Titans uniform.

Willis also did not seem to be himself in the rushing game with Tennessee, as he managed just 144 rushing yards and a lone rushing touchdown.

In 2024, Willis signed with the Green Bay Packers, where he carved out a role as the team’s backup behind Jordan Love. In the same number of games, Willis passed for just under 1,000 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for over 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Willis’ NFL journey has taken him to Miami, where the Dolphins have recently parted ways with both head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, leaving the door open for Willis to make his mark on professional football.

