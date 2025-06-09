Former Auburn Tigers DL Signs with the Buffalo Bills
Two days after the 2025 NFL Draft, former Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Marcus Harris was waived by the New England Patriots. Just under two months later and he has found himself a new team to play for in the same division after signing with the Buffalo Bills.
Harris has been in the NFL for just one season after being draft by the Houston Texans in the Seventh Round with the 247th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived during the final cuts and then spent time on the Texans' practice squad.
Houston would again let Harris go that October before Harris then signed with the Patriots’ practice squad a few days later. In January, he re-signed with the Patriots until being waived.
Harris will have to fight to improve his spot on the Bills’ roster spot. He currently sits fourth on roster for the right defensive tackle with the starter being the veteran Ed Oliver, meaning Harris will likely have to jump up a spot in order to secure himself being on the 53-man squad.
However, it will be tough as he will be going up against T.J. Sanders, a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and DeWayne Carter, a third-round pick in the 2024 Draft.
Prior to his time with Auburn, Harris started with the Kansas Jayhawks, playing in just 10 games in his first two seasons. After transferring to Auburn, he would become a regular starter for his final three seasons in college.
During his five-year career, he played in 47 games, making 126 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections, three fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles.