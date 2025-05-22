Former Auburn Tigers Linebacker Waived by the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have waived former Auburn Tigers and Washington State linebacker Wesley Steiner.
He spent four of his five years in college with the Auburn Tigers before transferring to the Washington State Cougars for his senior season. He then went undrafted in 2025 but signed with the Raiders. However, he did not get much time to prove himself. He was waived in favor of linebacker Michael Barrett, a seventh-round pick by the Panthers in 2024.
During his time as a Tiger, Steiner struggled to find significant playing time which ultimately led to his transfer. The linebacker, in his final year on the Plains, was passed up by a pair of freshmen, D.J. Barber and Demarcus Riddick, both of whom should make a massive impact this upcoming season for the Tigers. Despite being from Georgia, he transferred across the country to the Cougars.
While he was at Auburn, he played in 47 games, making 87 total tackles and three tackles for loss. During his one season at Washington State, he added 13 more games with 11 total tackles, another tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In total, that is 60 games, 98 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, according to College Football Reference.
Now that he has been waived, he will be free to sign with any team should they desire to add him to their roster. The offseason is a great time for teams to find players who may be sleepers that need teams. If no one adds him, he could try to get into the Canadian Football League or the United Football League during their respective signing periods. It would be the best way for Steiner to show that he is capable of playing at the next level, despite his poor showing during his final season at Washington State.