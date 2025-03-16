Former Auburn Tigers DE/DL Signs with New York Jets
Another Auburn Tigers alumnus has joined another AFC East team in free agency. Defensive end Byron Coward is heading to the New York Jets on a one-year deal. The money details are undisclosed. The Auburn alum is coming off a stint with the Chicago Bears last season.
Following fellow Tigers alumni defensive back Carlton Davis who signed with the Patriots and Jamien Sherwood who re-signed with the Jets on a three-year contract, Cowart joins them in the AFC East.
He also is reunited with former defensive coordinator and new defensive line coach Eric Washington, who coached Cowart during his time with the Bears. Now, Cowart joins a defensive-minded team with head coach Aaron Glenn taking over the franchise.
Cowart has been a journeyman during his six years in the NFL. The Jets are the fourth team he's joining as a roster member. He has also spent time with the Chiefs, Texans and Dolphins as an offseason or practice squad member.
He'll look to prove he can stick around on this contract.
Cowart was and still is the highest-graded football recruit in Auburn Tigers history, coming in the class of 2015 as a five-star, per 247Sports. The second highest-graded recruit is only a sophomore and playing with the Tigers currently in wide receiver Cam Coleman, who was also a five-star. That can give Tigers’ fans some hope about the future of recruiting in Auburn.
He played for the Tigers from 2015 to 2017 before transferring to Maryland for his final season in college. He played in 26 games during his time on The Plains. He made 15 total tackles, two for loss. He also forced a fumble.
The Patriots took him in the fifth round of the 2019 Draft. Cowart has played in 51 games so far in his NFL career, making 67 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one pass deflection.