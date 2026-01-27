Former Auburn WR Fields Released from Mizzou, New SEC Program Trending

It’s certainly been a unique set of weeks for former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields, who’s made headlines multiple times with a strange set of circumstances with Missouri. Since he’s been released from his signing with the Tigers, and is now trending for another SEC program: Ole Miss.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer WR Horatio Fields has been released from his Missouri signing, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/gLyzY6op3X pic.twitter.com/PdG7NAFdfs — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 27, 2026

Fields made headlines earlier this week when it was revealed that, despite signing with the Missouri Tigers, he had not enrolled with the program. Fields’ hesitance to enroll with Eli Drinkwitz’s program is largely believed to be due to the Tigers’ latest big-name signing: former Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Pope.

Fields was reported to have been released from his Missouri signing on Tuesday. Ironically, Fields is now trending for Pope’s former program, Pete Golding’s Ole Miss Rebels. On3’s Pete Nakos even logged an official prediction for Fields to end up in the Sip.

Logged a prediction for Horatio Fields to land at Ole Miss.



More: https://t.co/AhOnM0X6jX https://t.co/v9ErbPQcIe — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 27, 2026

The former Demon Deacon transferred to Auburn after two years with Wake Forest, but was quite limited during his time with Hugh Freeze. Despite injuries that led to a lack of production from Fields, Freeze raved about Fields’ leadership, a quality that’ll surely be a positive impact for any team that signs him.

“[Horatio Fields] has become the leader of [the wide receiver] room, believe it or not,” Freeze said back in August. “He is the father figure in that room, the old guy, and he speaks great wisdom to all of that room. We voted on captains yesterday, and he received quite a few votes, and that's pretty special for a receiver that has come in.”

Of course, the possibility still remains for Fields to land right back on the Plains, but it’s unlikely, especially after he joined the mass exodus in the wake of the Golesh hire. He joined notable names like “Freeze Four” receivers Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson as transfers from Auburn.

Golesh has already begun to rebuild the receiver room that was in shambles just a month ago, as the Tigers signed significant names like Keshaun Singleton and Scrap Richardson. Despite this influx of new talent, the Tigers would certainly benefit from having Fields’ veteran presence in the locker room, even if it’s more likely he’ll end up in the Sip.

