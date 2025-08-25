Freeze Raves About Transfer WR: 'He's the Father Figure in That Room'
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers' wide receiver room is incredibly deep and talented. Names like Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr., Malcolm Simmons, Bryce Cain and more have graced the headlines many times since the beginnings of their respective careers, but head coach Hugh Freeze thinks one’s leadership stands above the rest.
“[Horatio Fields] has become the leader of that room, believe it or not,” Freeze said Monday. “He is the father figure in that room, the old guy, and he speaks great wisdom to all of that room. We voted on captains yesterday, and he received quite a few votes, and that's pretty special for a receiver that has come in.”
The Wake Forest transfer has yet to play a down for the Tigers, yet has already become not just a playmaker for Freeze, but a leader in his own right. Younger receivers, especially players like Cain, Simmons, Thompson and Coleman, simply must have veteran leadership if they’re to succeed.
Fields is more than happy to oblige, Freeze said.
“I just think that speaks volumes of who we saw in him as a person and as a leader for the young talent,” Freeze continued. “Then you get him here, and on tape you saw length and saw ball skills, but then you get him here and you see his route running and you are like, ‘Man, we have hit on another one, this guy is a solid, solid player.'”
The transfer portal has certainly been kind to Auburn this year, and Fields is no exception. The Douglasville, Georgia native posted 39 catches for over 400 yards last year, including four touchdowns, all on a Wake Forest team that went 4-8.
Freeze certainly sees Fields’ potential, combined with fellow transfer Singleton Jr. at receiver, and is optimistic for what he and his offense will be able to do with such an experienced veteran on the field.
Fields will make his Auburn debut on Friday when the Tigers travel to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears. The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on FOX.