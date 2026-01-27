Former Auburn WR Horatio Fields in Unique Portal Situation with Mizzou

As the new transfer portal system continues its 2026 heyday, opportunities naturally arise for some unique situations. One such situation involves a former Auburn Tigers wide receiver: Horatio Fields.

Fields signed with the Missouri Tigers on Jan. 8, but has reportedly yet to enroll with the university, per Gabe DeArmond of 247Sports. Fields’ balk is largely believed to be due to the Tigers’ latest pickup, former Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee. If Fields does not sign with Missouri, he’ll be effectively back in the portal due to his graduate status.

There has been no word from Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz or the university as to whether or not Fields has been released from his signing agreement.

Fields joined an Auburn roster loaded with talent at the beginning of the 2025 season and quickly made his presence known in the locker room, with former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze taking note of the Wake Forest transfer.

In four games played, he racked up 106 receiving yards on 12 catches, while also picking up a touchdown.

“[Horatio Fields] has become the leader of that room, believe it or not,” Freeze said back in August. “He is the father figure in that room, the old guy, and he speaks great wisdom to all of that room. We voted on captains yesterday, and he received quite a few votes, and that's pretty special for a receiver that has come in.”

With the firing of Freeze and the subsequent hiring of former USF head coach Alex Golesh, Fields joined in on the mass exodus from the Plains. Golesh has since addressed the Tigers’ needs at the wide receiver position, but the door could still be open for Fields if he decides to give Auburn another crack.

