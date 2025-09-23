Freeze Addresses Auburn Injuries After Oklahoma Loss
After the Auburn Tigers' loss at Oklahoma, head coach Hugh Freeze stated that the team’s focus was simply to learn from their mistakes and look forward to the Texas A&M game. A notable aspect of the Tigers’ ability to perform in College Station, though, is who is going to be healthy and available.
In his press conference on Monday, Freeze spoke about the injuries sustained in the game as well as the availability of players who’d been injured and out for the Oklahoma game.
“Yeah, we were pretty fortunate,” Freeze said. “Jeremiah Cobb has got a hip pointer, but I think he’ll be fine. I think Amaris (Williams) will be much better. Jay Crawford is the one that is kind of, we’ll see…. Connor Lew obviously left the game. He’ll try to go. He’s not one to miss much. It’s just a sprained MCL, so I think he’ll go. I think that’s it. So, we were pretty fortunate because it was a really physical game.”
Lew’s injury was a major factor in an Oklahoma game in which Jackson Arnold was sacked 10 times, and 17-year-old true freshman Kail Ellis took his place for a few snaps before Lew found his way back into the game.
Both Crawford and Williams were listed as game-time decisions for the Tigers ahead of the Oklahoma game. Crawford did not record any stats in the game, while Williams recorded a lone tackle as both played in limited snaps.
Then there's, Cobb, the latest in a long line of injuries in the running backs room. Durell Robinson is out for an extended period of time with a freak leg injury, while Damari Alston missed two games heading into the Oklahoma game with a shoulder injury
Auburn will release a detailed report by Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT, which will provide a better look at where the Tigers’ injuries officially stand with updated reports on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before kickoff against Texas A&M.
Kickoff against the Aggies is at 2:30 p.m. CT with television coverage on ESPN.