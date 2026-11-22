The Auburn Tigers took down Samford on Saturday afternoon in dominant fashion, but a bigger story emerged from their 59-17 obliteration of the Bulldogs.

Sophomore quarterback Tristan Ti’a recorded a near-perfect performance in his first real game action with the Tigers, as he went 17-of-18 passing for 341 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Ti’a also tallied one touchdown on the ground, amassing five total scores in a game in which he entered after just two plays from the Auburn offense.

Jeremiah Cobb opened the afternoon with a 62-yard touchdown run before Byrum Brown connected with Chas Nimrod for a long score to quickly make it 14-3 and crack the door for an appearance from Ti’a that many didn’t expect so soon.

Ti’a started the game by completing his first 10 passes, and his 94.4% total completion percentage tied an Auburn record previously set by Chris Todd against Furman in 2009.

The Oregon State transfer didn’t see much action last season with the Beavers, but he looked extremely poised and under control on Saturday against Samford.

Of course, it’s hard to measure against a lackluster FCS opponent, but Ti’a showed many impressive flashes with his arm, and he managed to consistently find open targets like Keshaun Singleton and Nimrod multiple times for explosive plays.

Now, as fans zoom out and start to think about what next season will look like at the quarterback position, it gets slightly more interesting after Ti’a’s outing.

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Byrum Brown will exhaust his eligibility at the end of the season, and some have considered now-backup Ti’a as a viable option to take over Brown’s role in 2027. There have also been conversations about the likelihood of Alex Golesh bringing in a transfer portal quarterback to compete with Ti’a for the starting job.

However, Singleton was asked about his observations of Ti’a following the game on Saturday night, and he may have hinted at a potential sign of things to come moving forward for the Auburn offense.

“He has poise,” Singleton said. "He’s not antsy in the pocket anymore. He’s very comfortable. Man, next year, when he starts…”

Obviously, Singleton isn’t revealing any hidden secrets or providing an inside scoop regarding the quarterback situation after Brown departs, but it may show something else that’s extremely important — confidence in his signal-caller.

“He has a bunch of talent. He’s going to be good. He’s going to be elite next year,” Singleton said.

For a wide receiver, especially one of Singleton’s caliber who could very well turn out to be an early-round NFL Draft pick, it’s uber-important to have security in his quarterback.

Whether Golesh and company acquire a quarterback from the portal not, and odds are high that they will, having one already on the roster who has support from his wide receivers and fellow teammates is crucial.

Thus, it’s hard to tell what Auburn’s quarterback situation will entail over the offseason, but Ti’a’s strong performance on Saturday certainly provides a level of insurance and confidence in the future of the room entering Year 2.