Report: Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh will not be retained
Auburn is starting to make some more staff changes.
Following the hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze, the Tigers have now informed defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh and defensive assistant & special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni that they will not be retained for next season.
Cole Cubelic was the first to report the Brumbaugh news.
Brumbaugh, 45, initially joined Auburn's staff this past offseason as the Tigers' defensive line coach under Bryan Harsin. He has almost two-decades worth of experience coaching at the collegiate level, having made three previous stops at SEC schools (LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee) and five total stops at Power Five schools coaching defensive line.
The 2022 Auburn defense struggled to stop teams on the ground this season. The 172.6 rushing yards allowed per game this year was the highest average for the Tigers since 2015 - their 4.64 yards per carry average was the worst since 2012.
It is unclear as to who Auburn is eyeing to replace Brumbaugh at this time. However, fans have immediately suggested calling Rodney Garner (Auburn DL coach 2012-2019) for a potential return to the Plains.
