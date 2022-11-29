Opinion: Hugh Freeze won the press conference

Opinions have been mixed on the hire of Hugh Freeze, but there is no question he won several over with his opening press conference.

If there is one word to describe Freeze today, it was humble.

He spent what felt like the first 15 minutes talking about Carnell Williams. He praised Williams at length. He officially promoted him to associate head coach. He even seemed to take a back seat to Williams as he said he would need to be taught by him. Freeze seemed to make it clear that Williams will be a key partner and even the culture leader of Auburn going forward.

The first words spoken by Hugh Freeze were “War Eagle.” He sang the praises of Auburn, he went through every tradition, he told stories about being an Auburn dad, he cried and seemed genuinely humbled and honored to be Auburn’s head coach, and he even took shots at Ole Miss.

Some Auburn fans may have wanted Lane Kiffin, but after watching this press conference they may be breathing a sigh of relief. It would have been a different feeling had Kiffin been behind the podium.

Auburn’s new athletic director introduced Freeze, mentioning him as being personable, remorseful, and hard-working. He talked about Freeze being raised on a dairy farm. He also mentioned the accountability system he has been using for the last five years and his belief in who Freeze currently is.

The new Auburn head coach spent some time preaching core values that his team would have. He also discussed the portal and the belief Auburn could turn things around quickly. Freeze spent time praising Bruce Pearl. He truthfully stated that Pearl has put on a clinic in soliciting program buy-in and why positivity trumps negativity with players. Freeze said he wants to be just like him.

In summary, Freeze crushed the press conference in what felt like a win for Auburn. Williams is promoted. Auburn has a coach that seems to genuinely love Auburn and that is thrilled to be there. Freeze, who very publicly has skeletons in his closet, could not have been more humble.

He won a lot of people over today. There is a long way left to go, but Tuesday was a great start.

