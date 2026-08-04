'He's bought in': How Jeremiah Cobb Transformed His Body Ahead of 2026 Season

The Auburn Tigers’ football program has historically been marked by its ability to run the football, and they usually tend to have better results in seasons when they boast an effective rushing attack.

New head coach Alex Golesh understands that, and pounding the rock has certainly been a key point of emphasis as he enters his first year on the Plains. He was asked many times at SEC Media Days last month what his definition of success was in 2026, and he said to form an identity as a program and build a foundation for years to come.

Well, along with an elite defense, the other half to Auburn’s desired on-the-field identity is running the football. And that effort will largely be led by senior running back Jeremiah Cobb.

Golesh revealed at Tuesday’s press conference, which officially kicked off fall camp, that Cobb has transformed his body over the last several months to prepare him to take on a heftier load this season as Auburn’s “RB1.”

“He’s had a phenomenal summer. I should give him his flowers,” Golesh said. “He’s gained a bunch of wait, he’s changed his body. I think him carrying the ball 200 times a year… ‘to sustain that for another year, I better put some weight on, some bulk.’ He’s done a really good job. He’s bought in nutritionally, he’s bought in from a weight room standpoint.”

Cobb took over the main starting role at running back after Damari Alston departed from the program midway through the 2025 campaign, and he certainly took advantage of the opportunity. Cobb recorded 969 yards and five touchdowns in 175 carries as a junior last year.

Offensive coordinator Joel Gordon also spoke on Tuesday about Cobb’s physical improvements and what they ultimately portray about his character, commitment and belief in his coaches.

“He’s changed his body on the physical side. He’s 205, 206, 207 [pounds] for the last six weeks of the summer. That’s something that [running backs coach Larry] Porter challenged him with in the offseason. Carried the ball a bunch last year somewhere living somewhere between 195, 200 pounds. Not all the time are those challenges met from a player with the right attitude and the commitment to go get it done,” Gordon said.

“And he did it, and he went above and beyond to do that,” Gordon continued. “So, that’s a great sign for anybody. Like man, when your position coach tells you to eat more, get stronger, change your body over the course of seven or eight weeks, and you do that, that’s a great sign.”

Cobb will definitely benefit from a 10-pound or 12-pound bump in weight against a multitude of elite, physical SEC defensive fronts. He headlines an impressive running back room that consists of exciting talents such as sophomore Omar Mabson III, Baylor transfer Bryson Washington, Troy transfer Tae Meadows, and USF transfer Nykahi Davenport, but he will almost certainly receive a vast majority of the touches.

The senior Montgomery native is probably one of the most underrated running backs not only in the SEC, but the nation, and he could very well rush for 1,000 yards this season, especially behind an offensive line expected to start four or five seniors.

Cobb’s utilization and success are a huge part of Golesh’s vision and offensive scheme this season, and a stronger frame will undoubtedly provide a boost heading into his fourth year in the orange and blue.