How Auburn Can Play Spoiler While Sweetening its Own Chances for a Bowl
In an unfamiliar position, the Auburn Tigers can spoil Vanderbilt’s College Football Playoff chances while also bolstering their own hopes for a bowl invitation. Traditionally, Auburn secures a bowl berth by early November, but the Tigers are struggling this year.
Essentially, Auburn must win two of its last three games, with two of those games coming against ranked opponents
Standing between them and this goal is Vanderbilt. Once considered a doormat and an easy win for SEC teams, the Commodores now pose a formidable challenge. Meanwhile, Auburn, on the outside looking in, must orchestrate a win streak to avoid its fifth consecutive losing season, which would be a streak not seen since 1946-1950.
The End Starts Now
For many of the Tigers, the Vanderbilt game is the beginning of the end. Some will graduate, others will hit the transfer portal, and those like Keldric Faulk could trade Saturday football for the Sunday bag in the NFL.
For players who first committed to Auburn and stayed through coaching changes, the trip to Nashville marks their last SEC road game—a final chance to hear jeers and booing before turning to the glow of adoration. Until then, Vanderbilt awaits.
The Money Game
With two losses, Vanderbilt may not be able to withstand another defeat and still make the College Football Playoff. The recent loss to Texas hurt their chances. Now, the Auburn game shifts from a possible victory to a must-win situation.
Vanderbilt sees that the Tigers changed coaches and just played a game where their offense scored only three points, so everything appears to favor Vanderbilt. However, Auburn, motivated by enduring years of subpar coaching, is eager for a fight.
Mood
Auburn's defense, despite an anemic offense, won't back down against Vandy. In fact, this could be their best performance of the year. Defenders have been carrying the team. The interim coach brings a defensive mindset, which means the unit will try to pull the offense across the finish line. If the Kentucky game is any indication, Auburn's defense will need the offense to contribute just 20 points if it plays like it did against the Wildcats.
Overview
Auburn's season has been nothing short of a disappointment, filled with close losses and collapses. Yet, they can still salvage something positive with a bowl bid. At the same time, on the way to bowl eligibility, they can tank Vanderbilt's CFP chances. provided the offense can score against a beatable secondary.
While few will be thrilled about a third-tier bowl game, it's a bowl game, and after years of losing, you cannot be picky about where you play.
Can the Tigers' defense lead the team to one of the three steps needed to secure a postseason game?