How Auburn's Freeze, Arkansas' Petrino Compare Ahead of Critical Matchup
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze will see a familiar face across the field in Arkansas interim head coach Bobby Petrino.
While they appear vastly different on the outside as people, they share one commonality. Both coaches must win Saturday's game to keep their tenuously gripped jobs. Freeze's Tigers, with four consecutive losses, continue to struggle late in games. Meanwhile, Petrino's Razorbacks, currently on a five-game slide, look to stop the bleeding.
In comparison, only the last two Hogs losses fall onto Petrino's shoulders as he was elevated to replace fired head coach Sam Pittman. Both coaches want to defy the overwhelming odds against job retention. Others will discuss their shared pasts, but this focuses on this game and the potential aftershocks.
Similar Mindset
Petrino and Freeze embrace the notion of their offensive prowess, especially with quarterbacks from Brian Brohm to Ryan Mallett to Lamar Jackson. Petrino schemes well around passers who can extend the field. He doesn't like checkdowns or excessive screen passes much. Instead, he wanted to take the top off the defense at all costs.
Freeze became known as a quarterback guru through his work with Chad Kelly and Bo Wallace at Ole Miss and Malik Willis at Liberty. In Saturday's game, each will want to put their stamp on the matchup. Freeze, in this week’s teleconference, stated what to expect.
“I know the characteristics of it real well, and that is multiplicity," Freeze said of Petrino's offense. "Particularly with the way he formations and uses his tight ends, and they're very active. Normally, when somebody's 12 personnel or something, there's some high tendencies.
“Not with them. They're equally can throw explosive ways out of that as well as run the football, and his just different presentations for the way he does all of his stuff. He's a very talented play caller, and obviously the quarterback, being able to extend plays makes it even more difficult. “
Vastly Different Quarterbacks
In essence, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is everything Freeze led the Auburn faithful to believe Jackson Arnold was supposed to be. Green is a dual-threat quarterback, pure and simple. At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he sees the field well, attempting to push the ball downfield with excellent arm strength.
Meanwhile, when he tucks the ball away, the senior accounts for 22 touchdowns in his first seven games. On the other hand, Arnold looks passive and indecisive in the pocket, seemingly springing to life in the red zone. Yet, he occasionally seems lost for the 80 yards before scoring position. People keep waiting for a breakout game for Arnold, while Green holds attention with his dynamic play.
Last Chance
With two struggling programs, the winner of Saturday's game will probably push the opposing coach closer to the firing line. Granted, as an interim, you'd expect Petrino not to return to Arkansas under any circumstances. However, the mere fact that he holds the interim job at a school he previously coached is a sign that he could be considered a strong candidate.
On the other hand, the Auburn administration exercised infinite patience with Freeze, allowing him to build the program with his players and investing millions into player acquisition. Still, back-to-back losing seasons, staring down a third one, do not delight anyone on the Plains.
Moreover, both coaches could see this season as their last chance with an SEC program. Due to the size of the three other Power Four schools, they can still find a way to stay out of the Group of Five, but coaching football at an elite level may not be in their respective futures.
What to Expect
With offensive-minded coaches who know each other, Saturday's game could go one of two ways. First, each team eschews fundamental football tenets and decides to throw the ball all day long in an attempt to break the scoreboard or display their coaching acumen. Or, each defense makes every play and bottles up the offense.
There is no in-between. Which coach will leave victorious?