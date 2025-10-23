What Betting Odds Say About Hugh Freeze's Future at Auburn
The Auburn Tigers enter Week 9 at a disappointing 3-4 on the season, and head coach Hugh Freeze’s seat couldn’t be any hotter.
Auburn is riding a four-game losing streak, marking the third consecutive season in which Freeze has started 0-4 in SEC play. The Tigers present a great abundance of talent on both sides of the football, but they simply can’t figure out ways to win football games.
Thus, the Auburn Family is mad, and a vast majority of the fanbase is calling for Freeze’s job. This trend is reflected on various betting websites, portraying fans’ level of discontent with Freeze’s performance in his three years as head coach.
According to Kalshi, an American financial exchange and prediction market, Freeze has an 87% chance to be fired before March.
Kalshi carefully avoids being referred to as a “gambling” website, as it is essentially a platform that enables users to trade on yes-or-no questions. Technically, it doesn’t take bets or set odds itself, but it enables customers to trade “event contracts” priced between 1 and 99 cents, where the prices roughly correspond to the percentage chance that the market believes a given outcome will occur.
Therefore, almost all of Kalshi’s users believe Freeze won’t make it to March still employed as Auburn’s head coach. For reference, before the Tigers’ 20-10 loss to Georgia a few weeks ago, Freeze reportedly had a 37.6% chance to make it to March. However, since dropping both the Georgia and Missouri games in heartbreaking fashion, fans believe he won’t be on the Plains for too much longer.
This metric certainly seems accurate, considering Freeze currently holds a 14-18 overall record at Auburn and is 5-15 in conference matchups. He is also 9-10 at home, which makes him just the third coach in program history to boast a losing record inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The other two were Bryan Harsin (6-7) in 2021-22 and Earl Brown (1-3-1) in 1948-50.
Many thought Freeze very well should’ve been fired after Auburn surrendered its seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter in its gut-wrenching double-overtime loss to Missouri, but obviously, he still remains at the helm. There’s virtually no argument to keep Freeze, as he has displayed his inability to win big games time after time.
A lot of media members and fans believed that Freeze could finally find success with Auburn’s talented roster, which consists of two top-10 recruiting classes and a couple of elite transfer portal hauls. However, Auburn sits winless in the SEC with its only Power Four victory coming at Baylor in Week 1.
Time is undoubtedly winding down for Freeze, and Auburn’s game at Arkansas on Saturday could potentially serve as his last with the Tigers if they were to drop it. The Razorbacks also boast zero SEC wins, like Auburn, and although they are led by an interim head coach, Arkansas won’t be an easy task for Freeze and company.
If Freeze wants to keep his job at Auburn, he needs to figure it out quickly. A loss to a bottom-of-the-SEC squad in Fayetteville could send Auburn fans over the edge, as it would be extremely tough not to pull the trigger if that were to happen.