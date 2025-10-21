Why Does Auburn Struggle After Strong First Quarters?
The Auburn Tigers usually start games fast on offense. Why can't they finish in the same manner?
Sitting with a 3-4 record after winning the first three games is an embarrassment. The Tigers' four losses are by a combined 29 points. Meaning, the team stays close throughout and never trails too far behind. In fact, Auburn usually starts the games out in the lead. Yet, they find themselves on the losing end late in games.
Hot Start
Through seven games, the Tigers have scored 165 points, which averages out to 23.6. Of those 165 points, 96 (58 percent) happen in the first 30 minutes. Moreover, the first quarter seems like Auburn's best 15 minutes of play.
According to Pro Football Sports Network, the Tigers earned a grade of 84.7, the third-best FBS offense in the first quarter. With 45 points in the opening stanza, Auburn moves the ball down the field and cashes in. Yet, why can't they seem to continue the hot streak in the second half?
Too Many Cooks
Between head coach Hugh Freeze, offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, the Tigers do not employ just one play caller. Instead, the mantle of responsibility passes back and forth. If a call works, the head coach takes credit.
If not, instead of accountability, the press conference air gets stuffy with Freeze describing how close the team is to winning during the losing streak. With five games left, accountability will transform into a firing if things do not change. Auburn, down seven to Texas A&M, needed one yard. Chose to pass both times, instead of pushing three feet ahead.
Nerves
What changes for the Tigers from the first half to the second? Only the score and the game's intensity. Jackson Arnold freezes and glitches during the rush, holding the ball too long, allowing the rush to bear down. For instance, the second halves against Oklahoma and Texas A&M find the quarterback stuck, without a place to throw. Meanwhile, the wide receivers gain separation, and the ball does not find them.
You can see the disappointment on every sack or errant throw. Arnold executes the plays that Freeze and his group call. Arnold is the answer at quarterback because Freeze ensured that no other player would get quality practice reps and because of the nature of the school's investment in him. In a way, the head coach made sure that Arnold enjoyed every opportunity to succeed, which he hasn't.
Overview
Auburn plays Arkansas on Saturday, which is also winless in the SEC. 4-4 will look better than 3-5. The team would still have bowl eligibility to look forward to. Everything depends on the offense playing four quarters of consistent football. If they race out to lead, they build upon it and put the Hogs away.