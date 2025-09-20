How Now-Auburn QB Jackson Arnold's Divorce from Oklahoma was Necessary
Off the heels of an expected win against South Alabama, the Auburn Tigers turns its attention towards Oklahoma, who left Philadelphia with a 42-3 trouncing of the Temple Owls. Now, they fly back to Norman and await the Tigers in a clash of unbeatens.
The matchup, seeing two ranked SEC opponents face each other, is also a reunion with now-Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold returning to Oklahoma for the first time since his transfer from the Sooners.
Auburn Tigers on SI sat down with Jenni Carlson, columnist for The Oklahoman. In part one of the interview, we discuss Arnold.
Considering how Jackson Arnold's tenure ended in Oklahoma, what do you think each side could've done differently?
"I thought the split was pretty amicable, and honestly, the split needed to happen. Jackson needed a fresh start. So did Oklahoma. And near as I can tell, everyone involved agreed to move on, and thus far, it has worked out great on both sides.
"This quote submarines the notion of some degree of mutual animus that many believe occurred in this position. Credit both Arnold and head coach Brent Venables for splitting but without the nastiness that occasionally happens. When you feature adults in the room, professionalism supersedes pettiness."
When he landed at Auburn, was there a consensus among the fanbase regarding their reaction?
"Any time a player transfers to a program in the same conference, that tends to create some ripples. Because OU fans knew the Sooners would be playing the Tigers this season, there were folks who no doubt perked up at the notion of seeing the OU defense vs. Arnold. But I also didn't get the sense that people were as fired up about this as, say, OU vs. Josh Heupel and Tennessee.
"Again, this is why many need to stop reading message boards to catch a vibe. Sooners fans are notoriously proud and hold their program close with the strength of the Abominable Snowman and Bugs Bunny. Both sides are far better than they were."
For lack of a better phrase, Hugh Freeze is betting on Arnold to pretty much save his job. From what you know of Arnold as a player, can he rise to that level of pressure?
"He didn't play to that level at OU, but he was in a tough situation last season. The offensive line was decimated by injuries. Ditto for the receiver position. Then, to make matters worse, OU changed offensive coordinators midway through the season. The upheaval was extreme. So, when I say that Arnold didn't play to that level at OU, there were lots of reasons why that might've happened. For all we know, vintage Peyton Manning could've been playing for the Sooners last year and struggled. Arnold might well be capable of that level of play, but we don't have that evidence just yet.
"Freeze's job does rest with Arnold. The administration extended him a level of grace after the Peyton Thorne debacle. They infused the team with money to attack the transfer portal. More importantly, they've stocked the entire offense with playmakers capable of helping the Tigers succeed. Freeze needs a big year, and if early returns are the current pattern, Auburn will actually save the jobs of him and his assistants."