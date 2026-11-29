The 91st installment of the Iron Bowl did not disappoint, as the Auburn Tigers battled the Alabama Crimson Tide down to the wire, came to life in the right moments, and took down Kalen DeBoer and company for the first time in Bryant-Denny since 2010 by a final score of 30-23.

This is the first win for the Tigers in the Iron Bowl in seven seasons, dating back to the Tigers’ 2019 victory over Nick Saban’s Tide, headlined by head coach Gus Malzahn and quarterback Bo Nix.

It goes without saying that this is a hallmark win for the Tigers in Alex Golesh’s first year at the helm, as his group has now taken down both No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama, their two biggest rivals, in their home stadiums, a recipe for faith in Golesh’s system for years to come.

The Tigers got off to a hot start, scoring on their opening drive for the first time against a non-FCS opponent this season, off the back of a few successful rushing plays and a 38-yard Deshawn Spencer reception, before Jeremiah Cobb eventually punched it in from a yard out.

The Tigers’ defense held strong early, too, forcing the Tide to punt on their first drive and collecting an interception on their second, and though the Tigers went three-and-out on their second drive, they were able to capitalize on the interception to take an early 14-0 lead.

The Tide responded well, scoring 20 points in the second quarter to Auburn’s seven, as the Tigers went three-and-out on every drive but one, where they scored a touchdown. Despite a shaky second quarter, though, the Tigers led at the break, 21-20.

The second half got off to a bit of a shaky start for the Tigers, as a third-down Rayshawn Pleasant pass interference penalty gifted the Tide a much-needed first down, which they were able to capitalize on with a field goal for their first lead of the day.

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Then, after holding the Tide to their first three-and-out of the day, the Tigers appeared to find some offensive momentum before Byrum Brown fumbled deep in Alabama territory, and though the Tigers were able to hold the Tide to a punt, Brown threw an interception on the very next Auburn offensive play.

However, the Tide seemed to be in the Christmas spirit, returning the favor of a pair of Tiger turnovers with a pair of their own, both deep in their own territory, and the Tigers were able to score a total of nine points, as Alex McPherson missed the second PAT of his career, from those miscues to retake and extend their lead to 30-23.

A late stand from Auburn’s defense put the ball back on the offensive side of the ball, and the group was able to run out the clock off the back of a massive Byrum Brown rush on 3rd and 15, solidifying one of the most impactful wins in recent Auburn history.

Byrum Brown was sensational for the Tigers throughout the majority of the game, as, barring a pair of turnovers, the senior managed to pass for 134 yards and rush for another 116 on the ground in what will be his only Iron Bowl showing as the Tigers’ quarterback, a legacy that will surely be remembered by the Auburn family for decades to come.

Defensively, Elijah Melendez returned to form, leading the Tigers in tackles with 10, tacking on three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception, while true freshman linebacker Shadarius Toodle continued his breakout run with seven tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and two quarterback hits.

The Tigers’ defense was battered throughout a highly physical matchup, as defensive linemen Cody Sigler and Jourdin Crawford each missed time due to minor injuries, while breakout true freshman linebacker Shadarius Toodle went down early in the second half but was able to rejoin, a welcome sight for a Tiger linebacker core that was already without De’Marcus Riddick and Bryce Deas due to injuries of their own.

The now 8-4 Tigers will head to their first bowl game since 2023, also courtesy of Alex Golesh’s efforts in his first year at the helm, in a matchup that is yet to be announced.

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