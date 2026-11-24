The Auburn Tigers are experiencing their best season in seven years, a campaign that saw Gus Malzahn’s 2019 squad beat Alabama in the regular-season finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium with Bo Nix and company.

Now, after the worst stretch in program history over the last five seasons, Auburn is bowl-eligible and enters Saturday’s Iron Bowl with seven wins for the first time this decade.

The 7-4 Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., as a 16.5-point underdog against what many view as one of the best teams in the country as they seek their eighth win in Alex Golesh’s first year at the helm.

However, although it’s certainly going to be a tough task, Auburn has already shown its ability to go into hostile environments and take down the nation’s top team after it stunned No. 1 Georgia in Athens, Ga., last month.

Let’s dive into three keys to victory Auburn must accomplish if it wishes to emerge victorious from Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2010.

Auburn must start fast

The Tigers hadn’t scored on their first 10 opening drives of the season until this past Saturday against Samford, when Jeremiah Cobb scored on a 62-yard run to start the game on the first play from scrimmage.

Auburn’s offense has certainly taken several drives to find its footing in the vast majority of contests this year, but that can’t be the case against a team like Alabama.

Yes, Georgia jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before the Tigers scored 24 unanswered points to ultimately win the game, but they can’t afford to fall behind that drastically versus a squad that can exploit any weakness or miscue on either side of the ball — especially at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Byrum Brown and Auburn’s offense must find a rhythm in the early going, because if Alabama generates a first-quarter spark as Georgia did, it could potentially get out of reach and create a mountain too tall to climb for the Tigers.

Win the turnover battle

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In Alabama’s 10 losses under head coach Kalen DeBoer, the Crimson Tide have lost the turnover battle in eight of them, per an X post from Justin Ferguson. Thus, the key to beating DeBoer and company will largely depend on Auburn’s ability to finish with a positive turnover margin.

Alabama committed four turnovers in its 26-10 loss to Tennessee in October, including two interceptions from quarterback Keelon Russell, and it finished minus-two in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide and Georgia both recorded one turnover in the Bulldogs’ 3-point win over Alabama earlier this season.

Russell has only thrown six interceptions this season, including two against Kentucky in Week 2 and one at Vanderbilt a couple of weekends ago, and he ranks 10th among SEC quarterbacks in interceptions. Brown has tossed eight interceptions this season, but seven of them came in the first five games — he’s thrown just one in the last six outings.

Defensively, Alabama sits second in the SEC with 21 turnovers forced and tied for first in the league with 13 interceptions. Auburn has also proven to create havoc on opposing offenses, forcing 18 total turnovers and hauling in 10 interceptions.

Therefore, winning the turnover battle is uber-critical in beating the Crimson Tide, especially on the road. It’s been a recipe for success for opposing teams against DeBoer, so protecting the football and forcing Alabama into timely miscues will be critical.

Auburn forced Gunner Stockton into trouble several times in the Tigers’ win over Georgia, so DJ Durkin’s defense has shown the potential to do it.

Establish the run early

This likely hand-in-hand with the first key to victory — starting fast. Offensively, Auburn must establish an effective rushing attack with Cobb and Omar Mabson II. Brown will certainly receive his fair share of carries, but the offensive line absolutely has to generate push up front against a solid Alabama defensive front to get Cobb and Mabson comfortable early.

If Auburn’s stable of running backs can make an impact in the first half, it will create opportunities for Brown to use his legs, which will then open up the passing game.

Brown killed Georgia’s elite defense on the ground in the Tigers’ historic win, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown, and he played a massive role in Auburn’s offensive success. However, LSU’s game plan the following week was executed to perfection, as the Bayou Bengals limited Brown’s legs and slowed the Tigers down tremendously.

Auburn is 7-2 this season when rushing for 100+ yards — its only two losses came to Florida and Tennessee, when Jadan Baugh and DeSean Bishop ran wild for 162 and 220 yards, respectively.

A consistent ground game outside of Brown will allow the fifth-year quarterback to create on his own, which will be one of the main factors for Auburn’s offense against one of the SEC’s best rush defenses.