How Clemson DT Hevin Brown-Shuler Found Himself During Cancer Treatment

At the beginning of the summer, Clemson defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler had his world turned upside down when he was diagnosed at a young age with Hodgkin lymphoma, undergoing chemotherapy treatments since fall camp began.

Last Thursday, Brown-Shuler rang the bell to signify his last treatment, but he wasn’t alone in celebrating the milestone. Head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, joined the junior, while the entire defensive tackles’ room surprised him by celebrating, including position coach Nick Eason.

Celebrating Hevin Brown-Shuler as he rings the bell to mark the completion of his chemotherapy treatment.



What a moment 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gKF89YnMIF — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 22, 2026

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Brown-Shuler spoke about the moments he was able to share throughout the extended weekend, which would mean he can get back to the football field in the 2027 season.

“I expected a few teammates,” the Atlanta native said. “I didn’t expect almost the entire defensive tackle room was there, and Coach E; that was a good surprise.”

Brown-Shuler was also recognized during Clemson’s game against Virginia Tech last weekend, getting applause from both Tiger and Hokie fans, for completing the difficult situation. Although the defensive lineman has heard cheers on the field, it was a different type of love that he felt from the near sellout crowd in Death Valley.

Our own Hevin Brown-Shuler was celebrated on the field for completing chemotherapy treatment earlier this week 🧡 @HevyDutyBS pic.twitter.com/0ATvEXTkwU — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 25, 2026

“It was really a surreal feeling because I’ve obviously been in the stadium a plethora of times, and just to be able to, I guess, have that recognition and the crowd kind of went crazy,” he said. “It was just surreal.”

Throughout the process, though, Brown-Shuler was still a part of the practices for the Tigers, just making his voice known from off the field. The lineman remained a part of team meetings and practices, but the brotherhood shown from the rest of the position group helped him feel less lonely through long days at the hospital.

The activities help lift his spirits as well.

“It just came down to just being in the facility every day, honestly,” Brown-Shuler said. “Just being around my teammates, just being around the D-tackles, whether that was going out to eat before games or even just cutting it up after practice.”

He also gave thanks to Swinney and Eason, who allowed him to be an integral part of the defensive tackles’ practices or workouts. During this several-month stretch, Brown-Shuler admits he had some eye-opening learning experiences.

“I kind of found myself outside of football,” he said. “I just really found myself being more of like a coach on the sidelines, just helping the guys in any way that I could. . .I was just happy that I could just be involved as I was.”

It wasn’t just the football program that was showing the love, though; everywhere on campus was giving its support to Brown-Shuler. He revealed that a lot of the other athletic programs sent their support throughout the process, showing off what Clemson is known for by many.

That’s the family-type aspect that many see when attending the school, and Brown-Shuler felt that.

“When people say that they come here for the family environment, that’s what it is here,” he said. “It’s not something that can be taught or coached; it’s just the environment of this place.”