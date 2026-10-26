Key Ole Miss RB Will Not Play Against Auburn



The Auburn Tigers, coming off a big-time loss to LSU, are looking to rebound significantly this weekend in their matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels, which is scheduled to be played this Saturday in Oxford.

It will, by no means, be an easy matchup for the Tigers, but they will have one less key Rebel to worry about, as on Monday, news broke in Oxford that running back Kewan Lacy would not be available for this weekend’s game after dislocating his shoulder against Texas. There is currently no timeline for his return.

This is an absolutely monumental loss for the Rebels, as Lacy leads the team in rushing yards with 388 so far this season, though Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss holds the title for most rushing touchdowns with six to Lacy’s five.

However, it’s worth noting that Lacy’s stats are a bit stunted due to some injury troubles he’s been dealing with over the course of the season. For starters, he sustained a minor leg injury in the Rebels’ season-opener, then he suffered a left shoulder injury against LSU, which sidelined him in the Rebels’ loss to Florida.

It’s worth noting that the Rebels lost their game last week against Texas in incredibly close fashion, and a player like Lacy could have been the difference if he had not been injured. However, the Rebels have a strong backup option in Makhi Frazier, who has already carried the ball 51 times for 301 yards this season, though Frazier has not recorded a rushing touchdown to this point in the season.

The Tigers have struggled immensely to stop the run throughout the year, allowing over 160 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to Florida’s Jadan Baugh and over 200 yards and three touchdowns to Tennessee’s DeSean Bishop in two of the Tigers’ three major losses this season.

As a result, Lacy’s absence may prove to be a welcome change of pace for the Tigers, as the Rebels will have to rely more on Chambliss’ arm. However, Sam Leavitt and LSU proved that the Tigers can be beaten through the air, and Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin has been clear that the team is working to improve in that regard this week.

The Tigers certainly have a difficult matchup on the horizon, but Lacy’s absence may be just enough for the Tigers to surprise the No. 12 team in the country this Saturday. That game is scheduled to be played at 11:45 a.m. CT and broadcast on SEC Network.

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