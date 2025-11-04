How Enticing is the Auburn Job?
Is the head coach of the Auburn Tigers considered to have a good job? With decades of success and winning behind them, the program should be regarded as one of the better gigs in FBS coaching. Yet, due to recent coaching failures and subpar on-field performances, the luster dissipated. How does the job on the Plains rate?
History
If you examine the last nine full-time head coaches at Auburn, the positions have trended in a predominantly positive direction over 75 seasons. You cannot deny history when it buttresses prestige. Shug Jordan, in 25 seasons, won 67.4% of his games, including back-to-back national championships in 1975 and 1958. They do not name stadiums after mediocre coaches.
Pat Dye, in 12 seasons, won a national title and six bowl games and won 71.1 percent of the time. Terry Bowden won a share of the 1993 national championship after finishing 11-0. Tommy Tuberville won 68 percent of his contests, five bowl games, and the 2004 SEC title.
Gene Chizik hoisted the 2010 trophy after Cam Newton completed one of the best seasons from a quarterback in history. Gus Malzahn coached the Tigers to a championship game appearance. If not for a touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Kelvin Benjamin, he would also sport a ring.
In fairness, everything hasn't sparkled for the program in the last 75 years. Doug Barfield departed with a 29-25-1 record with no bowl appearance. Bryan Harsin skipped town with a 9-12 record and a $15 million buyout. Hugh Freeze said goodbye with a 15-19 mark, millions in the bank, and a possible trademark of the phrase "we're so close."
Overall, success smiled upon Auburn until recent seasons.
Big Picture
Chris Vannini of The Athletic broke down the Auburn job and actually emerged not only positive but hopeful about the future of the football program.
"It’s a credit to Auburn’s fans that they’ve continued to pack Jordan-Hare Stadium despite so much mediocre play," he wrote. "This was also the case the last time the head coach was fired, when everyone rallied around interim Cadillac Williams. Auburn fans show up."
The loyalty of the fanbase is second to none. Jordan-Hare jumps when Auburn plays South Alabama or any SEC foe. Showing up regardless of recent circumstances is a testimony to how deep the love of the program runs.
"There is talent here, which is what made this year’s team so frustrating," he wrote. "Big-ticket receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton will still have eligibility remaining. So will leading rusher Jeremiah Cobb. The defense is really talented. Quarterback Jackson Arnold also has eligibility, if anyone still thinks he can be the guy."
After the season, the team will need to try to keep Coleman and Singleton. Coleman really has zero reason to stay. He wasn't used to just running routes for cardio. Two years of his career were wasted. Arnold, while talented, cannot get out of his own way.
A head coach with a plan who hires an offensive coordinator should be able to fix the problem. However, Deuce Knight has three years of eligibility, and why should Auburn waste time on a senior?
Conquering Hero
Whoever takes the job will have a fully functioning president and athletic director in place. Alone, that puts them miles ahead of LSU. While Florida doesn't have a president, it does have an athletic department structure, and the state's governor isn't conducting a press conference regarding the new coach. More importantly, the new Auburn coach, if he is successful, will gain the trust of a fan base that is tired and sick of losing in every way possible.
Overview
Auburn is a phenomenal job for the right coach, someone who wants to turn the program around and build a winning foundation. The question remains if athletic director John Cohen will hire the coach based on his resume or his last name.