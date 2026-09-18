How to Watch Auburn Football's SEC Opener vs. Florida

The Auburn Tigers have a chance to make a statement at home for the first time under head coach Alex Golesh this weekend, but their opponent has the same goal.

Auburn hosts the Florida Gators in what will be both programs’ first SEC game of the year. Both schools are coming off a win over an inferior non-conference opponent and will look to begin the year 3-0 at Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend.

Starting with the two head coaches, both have had similar paths to getting on opposite sides of the field for Saturday’s game. Golesh was an offensive coordinator at Tennessee and the head coach of USF before coming to the Plains, while the Gators’ head coach, Jon Sumrall, had stints with Kentucky and the head coaching role of Tulane before beginning this year at Florida.

Despite jabs at their relationship entering the contest, Golesh understands the type of team Florida can be at its best.

“These guys offensively present a bunch of challenges,” he said earlier this week. “I think the quarterback is playing well. What Buster (Faulkner) has done with the offense, and what he’s always done, is find creative ways. One, to run the football and run it at a high clip, and two, to be able to push the ball all over the place.”

Fortunately for Golesh, he has previously beaten the Gators before, which was last season in Gainesville. At quarterback, Byrum Brown recorded over 300 total yards of offense and a touchdown in the win, but he will now look to do the same in an even bigger position after transferring to the Plains.

But, similar to Auburn from last year to this year, Florida isn’t the same team either.

Sumrall went out and got Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and quarterback Aaron Philo to be the cornerstone of Florida’s offense. In their first two games, the Gators have averaged 569 yards of total offense per game, coming in wins over FAU and Campbell. That’s good enough for sixth in the country so far this season, although it has been against inferior opponents.

However, the Gators have one of the best running backs in the sport in junior Jadan Baugh, who’s recorded 296 rushing yards and five touchdowns across only 28 touches. The Atlanta native could perhaps be the best backfield player Auburn sees for the entire season, making it imperative to slow him down.

“You’ve got one of the best running backs in the country, if not the best running back in the country, that’s going to be a huge challenge for us,” Golesh said. “Super versatile at the wideout spots. Can run on the perimeter, play physical on the perimeter, good at tight end. I think the O-line has settled in well. I think that’s a really, really good offense.”

There’s a lot that Auburn will need to do right to be victorious on Saturday night, but if there’s one aspect that the Tigers have an advantage in, it will be the environment, having some of the biggest energy in the venue compared to recent seasons.

Golesh and his group will look to take advantage of that.

“I’m excited, our players are excited. For us, the key is to go right back to our process, right back to dominating today, and going one day at a time, preparing ourselves with elite-level confidence going into Saturday.”

Florida Gators vs. Auburn Tigers: What You Need to Know

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m. CT

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Roddy Jones

Sideline Reporter: Quint Kessenich

Stream: ESPN app

Weather: As of Friday evening, Auburn has an 45% chance of precipitation around game time, most likely due to the heat. Saturday has a high of 92 degrees, with kickoff being around the low 80s to high 70s at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Jason Campbell

Sideline: Bret Eddins

Odds: Florida is a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 53.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series against Florida, 43-39-2. The last time these teams played was in October 2019 in Gainesville. The Gators won 24-13 in the top-15 matchup.

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