How to Watch Auburn's SEC Opener at Oklahoma, Betting Odds, Preview
NORMAN, Ok.-- The 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers (3-0) is set to hit the road to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd.
Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered for making sure you know where to watch the game, so you can catch this top-25 matchup. Here is everything you need to know for Auburn’s matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.
TV, Betting Lines, Etc.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST this Saturday with television coverage on ABC. Auburn enters this matchup as 7.5-point underdogs. According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, the Tigers have a 34.7 percent chance of coming out as victors. The over/under is set at 46.5, according to FanDuel.
Auburn enters this matchup with wins against Baylor, Ball State and South Alabama, and they are currently sitting at No. 22 in the AP Poll
Oklahoma comes in at 3-0 with wins over Illinois State, No.15 Michigan and Temple.
Preview
The main storyline for this matchup is Auburn starting quarterback Jackson Arnold walking back into his former home stadium, but this time taking a different route into the visitors locker room. In December, Arnold entered the transfer portal from Oklahoma, where he then committed to Auburn.
Although Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said Arnold is blocking out the noise, Arnold still has a chance to prove his former team’s fans wrong about him. Freeze is using his own personal experience from previously being the head coach at Ole Miss to help Arnold.
“The good thing is that I’ve had personal experience with that,” Freeze said on Monday. “I’ve had to go back in a place that I enjoyed coaching. Won some games. Had to go back in there and take another team in and play. That whole week, it was a challenge for me not to think about some of that.
“I know the same will be true for Jackson (Arnold). He’s very mature, and he doesn’t give any credit to any noise or talk. He’s a pro. We all understand people might cheer for him, boo him, whatever it is. I think he’s mentally strong and is more about preparing.”
Arnold spent two seasons with the Sooners. Last season, he was essentially thrown into the fire with an injury ridden team. But now, he returns with backup with a chance to play spoiler.
Auburn has a chance to add to their resumé by taking down No.11 on the road this weekend, which could sky rocket them into the top-15 in the AP poll, possibly higher.