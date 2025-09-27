How to Watch Auburn Tigers Road Game at No. 9 Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (3-1) hit the road for the second consecutive week to face a stout and revenge-hungry No. 9 Texas A&M (3-0) team Saturday afternoon in a matchup that both teams need to win.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M, Betting Odds
Kickoff is set tomorrow for 2:30 p.m. CST from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Texas A&M is currently favored by 7.5 points with the over/under set at 52.5, according to ESPN Bet Sportsbook. Auburn currently has a 31.6% chance to pull off the upset on the road, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor.
Auburn Looking to Bounce Back
Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze believes in his team, despite the loss last week to the Oklahoma Sooners.
“I think this team is confident in who they are and see that hey, they had a chance to win a game against a really good opponent on the road and now you have another one," he said. "… I’m very optimistic that they are going to compete again just like they did last week.”
Auburn is looking for their first win against a top-10 team since defeating No.10 Ole Miss 31-20 on October 30, 2021 and their first road win against a top-10 team since defeating No.7 Ole Miss 35-31 on November 1, 2014.
This matchup will be the 16th in the series between Auburn and Texas A&M, marking the 14th consecutive year the two foes have lined up against each other. Texas A&M currently leads the series 8-7, while Auburn is 4-2 in games played in Bryan-College Station. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is 4-3 against the Aggies in his career, dating back to his time as the head coach at Ole Miss.
The Tigers have an opportunity to bounce back after a loss last week on the road, and an opportunity to upset a top-10 opponent in their own house. But the Aggies have not forgotten what happened last year at Jordan-Hare Stadium when the Tigers upset them in Auburn.