Alabama vs. LSU Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 10

Alabama vs. LSU is a game that almost always delivers and the next chapter in the rivalry game is another highly anticipated matchup. The Crimson Tide enter the weekend as the controversial No. 5 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings, and the Tigers enter on the outside looking in on the top 12 at No. 14.

Both teams already have two conference losses, but with how the SEC has been shaping up, the winner of this game will still be alive for a spot in the Conference Championship Game.

Let's dive into a few of my favorite bets for this marquee matchup.

Alabama vs. LSU Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

LSU -5.5 (-122)

Eugene Wilson III OVER 2.5 Receptions (-130)

Winston Watkins Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+210)

Alabama vs. LSU Prediction

In my betting preview for the game, I made the case for backing LSU as a home favorite:

This LSU team continues to impress. They now enter Week 10 ranking first in the entire country in net adjusted EPA per play, seventh in net yards per play, and seventh in net success rate. That's a step above Alabama, which ranks fifth, 15th, and ninth in those three metrics.

The one weakness that LSU has is stopping the run, ranking just 54th in opponent EPA per rush, but unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they haven't run the ball efficiently this season, ranking just 50th in EPA per rush. Without the ability to take advantage of LSU's biggest weakness, this is going to be a tough road game for Alabama.

I'll lay the points with the Tigers.

Pick: LSU -5.5 (-122)

Alabama vs. LSU Prop Bets

Eugene Wilson III OVER 2.5 Receptions (-130)

Eugene Wilson III doesn't have as high a ceiling in his performance as the top two LSU wide receivers, Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr., do, but he has been a consistent performer throughout the Tigers' season. He has hauled in at least three receptions in all but two games all season, and is coming off a performance where he caught four balls for 37 yards against Auburn last week.

This should be a relatively safe bet for Saturday.

Winston Watkins Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+210)

Jackson Harris has been a touchdown machine for LSU this season, leading to him having much shorter odds of scoring compared to Watkins Jr. With that being the case, I think the value in the touchdown market lies with Watkins. He has one more reception than Harris with 37, and he is the clear No. 2 option in the passing game with 487 yards.

He only has two touchdowns this season, but based on how many balls are thrown his way, a third touchdown is in his not-so-distant future. He's a great bet at north of 2-1 odds.

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