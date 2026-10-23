How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. No. 18 LSU, TV, Betting

Auburn’s only home contest in October is a massive one, welcoming in another group of felines in the No. 18 LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Alex Golesh and his group are coming off the biggest win of the program’s history for the last decade, defeating the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs last weekend for the fifth regular-season win over the best team in the country since 1990.

The Tigers had all three phases play an important role between the hedges last weekend, outrushing the Bulldogs, forcing three turnovers on a high-powered offense and using a game-winning field goal from kicker Alex McPherson as time expired to secure the win. Now, the focus will be to maintain that type of success this week, returning home with momentum.

That’s been the plan for Golesh since the page turned to a new week on Sunday.

“Like I said, right back to the fundamentals,” Golesh said to begin the week. “Right back to making sure schematically we're right, and go and compete at a high, high level on Saturday."

Auburn also saw a strong outing from quarterback Byrum Brown. The USF transfer finished with 150 passing yards, 115 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in Athens last weekend. Brown was able to extend plays with his legs throughout the contest, especially in the second half, to help the Tigers win the biggest game of the Golesh era thus far.

Meanwhile, LSU was the talk of the offseason with the coaching hire of head coach Lane Kiffin and the plethora of transfers he brought to the Bayou with him. After throttling Clemson to begin the season, the Tigers have come back down to earth with each week, losing to Ole Miss and Kentucky on their way to this matchup.

It’s important to note that LSU has lost both of its only games away from home, and Auburn will need all the help it can get on its own turf to go back-to-back weeks with ranked wins over top opponents in the country.

However, Kiffin’s defense could be one of the best Golesh sees all season.

LSU has only allowed 88.1 rushing yards per game this season, the best in the SEC so far. In the passing game, the Tigers only allow just over 168 passing yards per contest in 2026, which is fifth in the conference. Auburn’s offense will have its hands full this weekend, but if it can move the ball, there’s promise for an upset to brew on the Plains.

Golesh’s focus will be on using the momentum from last week as a positive instead of a negative, and if the Tigers win on Saturday, there will be a ranking next to the program’s name going into Oxford, Mississippi, on Halloween next week.

No. 18 LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-2, 2-2 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. CT

Watch: ABC or ESPN app

Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Greg McElroy

Sideline Reporter: Katie George

Listen: Auburn Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Jason Campbell

Sideline Reporter: Bret Eddins

Odds: LSU is a 7.5-point favorite to win on the Plains on Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 51.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Weather: College football fall weather is on the docket for Auburn on Saturday, with sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees with a low of about 67 degrees at kickoff. There are no chances of rain during the contest.

Series History: Auburn trails LSU in the all-time series, 33-24-1, in the battle of Tigers. Auburn leads the series history at Jordan-Hare Stadium, however, winning 13 of the 22 total games. In the last contest, LSU won 48-18 at Auburn back in 2023.

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