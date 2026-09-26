How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Vanderbilt, TV, Betting

It’s get-back time for the Auburn Tigers and head coach Alex Golesh, who will welcome their second SEC opponent of the season to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Auburn will face the undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores in hopes of picking up its first win of the conference slate. The Tigers are looking to avenge a loss to the Florida Gators at home last weekend, playing a Vanderbilt team that caught a break in the last seconds of last week’s contest.

After the loss to Florida last weekend, Golesh said he had some “tough conversations as a staff” to get the group going once again for another SEC opponent.

“From our end, from a coaching side, not good enough, for me,” he said on Monday. “And then our players executing at a high level, which, again, goes back to me and us not doing a good enough job there. So that's the synopsis there.”

There are questions to ask on both sides of the football for the Tigers, but on offense, the question of bringing back the unit Golesh had in his time at USF will be the immediate one. While putting 39 points on the Gators last week, three of those points came in the first quarter, and Auburn had to play catch-up for the majority of the game.

The spot that quarterback Byrum Brown, running back Jeremiah Cobb and the rest of the offense find themselves in is a favorable one, playing a Vanderbilt team that isn’t like the ones from the previous two years.

“We have to build on the things we did, because we did a lot of good things, and we have to fix the mistakes,” offensive coordinator Joel Gordon said. “Vanderbilt is good on defense, but uniquely different than what the last challenge was.”

Of course, that’s what Commodores head coach Clark Lea wants the Tigers to think.

Vanderbilt had a 0.1% chance to take down NC State at one point in the game last weekend before a fumble in the end zone, to chew the clock down to end in a Commodore touchdown. As time expired, Lea’s group moved to 3-0 while gaining immense momentum while playing in an away environment.

Since he took over as head coach in 2021, Lea has always brought a feisty defense into the fold in Nashville, and he has another group like that this season. Vanderbilt has only allowed 22 points per game this season, which is 12th in the SEC and a spot ahead of Auburn.

However, the Commodore’s offense has a new face under center who will be making his first away start in college football: Jared Curtis. Perhaps being the biggest name on their roster, he flipped from Georgia to Vanderbilt to be the highest-ranked recruit in its history.

Although one of the top players in the 2026 class, Curtis has had some turnover issues early, throwing two interceptions in the win over the Wolfpack last weekend. However, Golesh is expecting a “really special” player on the opposite sideline.

“There's a reason why he was recruiting the way he was,” he said. “That's what he looks like right now. Physical, big, quick trigger, like really, really confident. People are going to keep saying, young guy, he is. He don't look young. He doesn't look young on film. Does a really, really good job.”

However, being at home in an important spot, Auburn will look to get back on track before heading into its most competitive part of the SEC schedule.

“We get to host Vandy at home Saturday here, back in Jordan-Hare,” Golesh said. “Which I think we're all excited to go get going and get that taste out of our mouth.”

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) vs. Auburn Tigers (2-1, 0-1 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 3:15 p.m. CT

Watch: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Taylor Zarzour

Analyst: Matt Stintchcomb

Reporter: Michella Chester

Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app

Weather: By kickoff, expect cooler temperatures than those of the last several weeks. By kickoff, temperatures should be in the low 80s with sunny skies. By the time the game is nearing its end, don’t be surprised if temperatures flirt with the high 60s when the sun goes down. However, no sign of rainy weather, as of Friday afternoon.

Radio: Auburn Sports Network, Wings 94.3 FM

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Jason Campbell

Sideline: Ronnie Brown

Odds: Auburn is a 9.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 54.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Auburn trails the all-time series against Vanderbilt, 22-23-1. That includes the last game against the Commodores, where they beat the Tigers in overtime, 45-38. However, Auburn is 9-1 when playing Vanderbilt at home.

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