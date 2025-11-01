How to Watch, Important Broadcast Info for Auburn vs Kentucky
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (4-4) are set to host the Kentucky Wildcats (2-5) Saturday evening in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered on how to watch, a small preview and betting odds for the matchup.
The matchup will be televised on the SEC Network, and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST. For YouTube TV consumers, the matchup cannot be streamed through the YouTube TV service. YouTube TV and Disney, which owns ESPN, ABC, and the SEC Network, are currently in a contract dispute, and all Disney-owned channels cannot be streamed on the YouTube TV platform. "
"Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TC has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC. Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports- anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend.
"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor. We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible.”
Auburn enters the matchup as -10.5 favorites with the over/under set at 44.5, according to ESPN’s Bet Sportsbook. Auburn is coming off a 33-24 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, while the Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a 56-34 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The theme for Auburn fans traveling to Jordan-Hare Stadium is to wear navy.
Auburn started the season 3-0 with wins against the Baylor Bears, Ball State Cardinals and the South Alabama Jaguars. Since then, Auburn has lost four straight games to the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Missouri Tigers, but got back in the win column last week against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In last season’s matchup, the Auburn Tigers traveled to Kentucky and defeated the Wildcats 24-10, rallying behind a career day from former Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter, who rushed for 278 yards.
Auburn leads the all-time series against Kentucky 28-6-1, including a 13-2 record at home, and has won 19 of the last 20 matchups in the series dating back to 1967.
Both teams’ head coaches are in desperate need of wins, as they are both currently sitting on a scalding hot seat entering this matchup.