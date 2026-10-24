How Will Auburn Recover From Their Blowout Loss to LSU?

The Auburn Tigers fell from grace in a big way this past Saturday, falling to the LSU Tigers at home, 38-17. Especially after their win last week against No. 1 Georgia, the sheer magnitude of this loss came as a surprise to many of the Auburn faithful, and the Tigers have already set forth some plans for how they can avoid this outcome in the future.

After all, a loss like this can have just as much of an emotional effect on a team as a big-time win can, and the Tigers will need to make sure they spend their time fixing their mistakes, not dwelling on them.

After the game, a few Tigers took to the stand to share how they are planning to rebound from the loss.

“We soak in it today, flush it tomorrow, fix what we gotta fix, and on to the next opponent,” Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown said. “Same as it was last week. We just have to execute at the end of the day.”

Brown has shown an ability to rebound from difficult games, as he went from a brutal loss to Tennessee to a big-time win against Georgia, in which his offensive production was one of the biggest factors in the Tigers’ upset loss. However, against LSU, Brown was limited to just 21 rushing yards, including sacks, though the Tigers’ lone score of the first half came via his legs.

One of Brown’s top targets, Chas Nimrod, had a rough, two-reception, seven-yard receiving game on Saturday, including a drop. This is quite a drop-off from the six-reception, 60-yard, one-touchdown game he had against Georgia last week, but Nimrod is already looking to the future to make sure he’s not limited in this way again.

“We’ll just go work,” he said. “Don’t try and do anything crazy, just go work. Do your job and everything. Be detailed… I think it’s just us being able to execute, just do our job and be focused play in and play out. I feel like a majority of the time we just hurt ourselves, so it’s just us having to go in there and do our job every play and just be detailed.”

The Tigers will need to improve in a hurry, though, as up next for Alex Golesh’s squad is a Halloween matchup with Pete Golding’s Ole Miss Rebels, who are currently ranked as the seventh-best team in the country.

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