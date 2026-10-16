Three Offensive Auburn Players to Watch Against Georgia

The Auburn Tigers are, as of this moment, gearing up for their biggest matchup yet under first-year head coach Alex Golesh: a matchup with the No. 1 team in the land, the Georgia Bulldogs. Moreover, the Tigers will take on the Dawgs in their home stadium, where head coach Kirby Smart currently has a 60-5 record.

It will certainly be no easy task for the Tigers to take down the Bulldogs, but Georgia is only in this spot because the former No. 1 team, the Texas Longhorns, dropped a rivalry matchup against an unranked SEC team. I’m not here to tell you the Tigers have an advantage in this game, but don’t count them out yet.

The Tigers, particularly on offense, have struggled to get off the ground this season, but if these three players step up in the biggest moment of their careers so far, the Tigers’ offense may be able to do enough to put the game in the hands of their defense.

Byrum Brown - Quarterback

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) looks for an open receiver during a college football against Tennessee on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s no question that Brown has not gotten off to the start many fans were hoping for when he first committed to the Plains. So far, the senior has looked, admittedly, like a shell of the player he was at USF, though the increase in difficulty of competition likely has a lot to do with that.

However, this matchup will mark Brown’s fourth SEC game of the year, so he has had plenty of time to adjust. The Georgia game should tell us just about everything we need to know about Brown and how the rest of this season will go. If he shows up in the big moments, then even with a loss, Tiger fans should have confidence in his play throughout the rest of the season.

Jeremiah Cobb/Omar Mabson - Running Backs

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Omar Mabson II (29) rushes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from Brown’s rushing production, the Tigers’ rushing attack seems to be dead on arrival so far this season, despite the immense talent represented in its running back room. Jeremiah Cobb, the lone returning offensive starter from last year’s squad, has been limited at best, carrying the ball just 21 times over the course of three SEC games.

Omar Mabson, a sophomore, has looked quite a bit more solid throughout the season, though his touches have also been limited. The Tigers will absolutely need to rush the ball effectively if they want to take down the Dawgs this Saturday, and whichever back emerges as the Tigers’ frontline man will have a huge part in the outcome of the matchup.

Chas Nimrod - Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Chas Nimrod (5) cuts up field after a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nimrod has not been Byrum Brown’s favorite target so far this season– that honor goes to Keshaun Singleton, who has hauled in 29 passes–but the senior isn’t far behind. Nimrod, so far, has brought in 25 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns, the latter stat tying for the team lead.

With a defense as strong as Georgia’s, it is often hard to find your top target in open space, which is exactly why I’m expecting a bit more production from Nimrod this weekend. Of course, the Bulldogs will do what they can to limit all aspects of the Tigers’ game, but they only have one top corner, and he’ll likely be stuck with Singleton for the majority of the game.

Nimrod is no slouch, either; Brown once forecasted him to break 1,000 yards this season. So far, he’s not on pace, but a strong game against the Bulldogs could quickly put him back in that conversation.

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