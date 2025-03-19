Hugh Freeze, Auburn Tigers Counting on Big Upgrade in OT Xavier Chaplin
Offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin arrived at Auburn via the transfer portal. After playing a couple years at Virginia Tech, he steps into the crucible of the SEC.
Skillset
Listed by the Tigers at 6-foot-7 and 338 pounds, Chaplin brings an NFL-caliber frame and potential to the Plains. A third-team All-American in 2023, Chaplin features long arms, power and deceptive feet. He generates an excellent punch with the ability to momentarily jar the rusher, forcing them to readjust and attempt a counter.
Additionally, bull rushes continuously fail against Chaplin. He anchors well, hinges at the hips, providing an immovable blocker for those that want to test his power.
Serious Upgrade
Chaplin will get tested more readily coming from the ACC to the SEC. In what seems like a weekly occurrence, he will face an elite athlete. Under those circumstances, he needs to refine the rougher aspects of his game.
He’ll have a bit of a break-in period with the Tigers against Baylor, Ball State and South Alabama before jumping into the rigors of the SEC schedule. Auburn opens its SEC schedule with Oklahoma who spent big to bring in Marvin Jones Jr. from Florida State.
What's at Stake
Granted, people rightfully focused on Jackson Arnold being the most important cog in the 2025 offense. However, his left tackle also needs that spotlight. In order for Arnold to thrive, he must stay upright.
Arnold's effectiveness correlates with how Chaplin plays. If he needs to rush or hurry, the offense will sputter. In all honesty, this team should not struggle on either side of the ball. Arnold’s offense will fit him like hand to glove.
Poor blocking could torpedo Arnold’s effectiveness before he even has a chance to get on track. This falls partly on Chaplin to make sure edge rushers stay as far away and he can steer them.
Overview
Auburn’s offensive line play was part of a large array of problems that led to another seven-loss season. Chaplin looks like a plug and play answer to immediately upgrade the unit’s most important spot.
However, the SEC will immediately test him with speed, power, and other athletic traits. Above all, the mental toll that playing in that conference takes cannot be underestimated. Many project Chaplin to succeed as a Tiger. Soon enough, we'll see how this progresses.