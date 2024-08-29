Hugh Freeze gives update on Auburn Running Back Gunshot Recovery
Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie’s recovery is going well after his involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of his brother Tyrone.
Battie was released from the hospital on Saturday and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze gave a further update on the progress of his recovery during the SEC head coaches teleconference on Wednesday.
Freeze visited Battie prior to his appearance on the call and talked about how much contact he has had with him.
“We FaceTime at least once a week, typically, or at least me with his mom if he’s not up to it,” Freeze said. “Today (Yesterday as this is published) was my first time (visiting) in person. We had two others scheduled and both times the weather wouldn’t let us fly. Today was the first time and I got to spend the entire morning with him up until his therapy began with him, his mother, his father and his sister and it was really good to see him.”
Freeze spoke further on what Battie’s recovery process might look like at this point now that he has been released from the hospital.
“He’s in a battle,” Freeze said. “Obviously the battle now is just the recovery part and the rehab part and his brain starting to work back properly. Walking is still now a challenge for him but he’s got a great spirit about him. He wants to get up to Auburn for a game and it was really good to spend some time with him.”
During his first season with the Tigers in 2023, Battie played in every game and was the lead returner on kick-offs. Battie rushed for 227 yards and one touchdown off 51 carries.
Before arriving in Auburn, Battie spent three seasons with South Florida where he was named an All-American after his 2022 campaign.