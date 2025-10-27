Hugh Freeze 'Hopeful' for Auburn Star WR's Return After Injury
The Auburn Tigers are coming off their first SEC win of the season at Arkansas, and their best player’s status is still up in the air heading into their matchup with Kentucky this weekend.
Standout wide receiver Cam Coleman went down with a right ankle injury with about 4:45 remaining in the first quarter against the Razorbacks on Saturday. It came on the opening play of their second offensive drive when Coleman was out in front blocking for Eric Singleton Jr. on a jet sweep to the left side, and as Singleton was turning upfield, Arkansas linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. fell into Coleman’s lower body.
Coleman’s right foot appeared to get rolled up on the play, causing him to limp off the field after spending a few minutes in visible pain on the ground.
The sophomore phenom was attended to by medical staff for a couple of moments before limping off the field, but fortunately for Auburn, he was able to return midway through the third quarter with a wrap around his right ankle.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze spoke on Coleman’s injury in Monday afternoon’s press conference and exhibited optimism regarding his availability for Saturday.
“Cam was not so good yesterday, today much better. We’re hopeful, but obviously don’t know just yet,” Freeze said. “Great thing is it’s not a high ankle sprain, it's down in the lower part. Those tend to heal quicker, so we’re hopeful, but again don’t really know at this point.”
SEC Network analyst Morgan Uber, the sideline reporter for the Arkansas game, originally reported that Coleman had suffered a high right ankle sprain on the broadcast. However, the injury being less severe is undoubtedly positive news for Auburn, as a low ankle sprain generally takes a significantly shorter recovery time – a high ankle sprain could take months to heal.
Despite the injury, Coleman had one of the best catches anyone will see all season long on the Tigers’ opening drive. He hauled in a spectacular one-handed 23-yard touchdown grab to put Auburn up 7-0 early against the Razorbacks, which marked Auburn’s first touchdown through the air since Sept. 20 against Oklahoma.
He wasn’t targeted after returning in the second half, but still managed to post two receptions for 27 yards before he exited the game.
Obviously, the hope is that Coleman is healthy enough to play on Saturday versus Kentucky, but if he doesn’t, Auburn has an elite stable of wide receivers behind him that could step up in his absence.
Singleton, Perry Thompson, and Malcolm Simmons are all wideouts who can explode at any given time, and they’ve shown at different points throughout their Auburn careers. However, Auburn is already down Horatio Fields, who broke his foot in practice a few weeks ago.
Kentucky ranks 15th in the SEC in passing defense, giving up an average of 253.0 yards through the air per game. Thus, if Auburn is without Coleman for this one game against this lackluster Wildcat defense, the Tigers should still be able to find success, especially considering the game is on their home turf at Jordan-Hare.