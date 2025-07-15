Hugh Freeze on Auburn Tigers: 'It's Our Turn This Year'
ATLANTA, GA– Symbolizing a fresh start, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze walked into SEC Media Days wearing Nike sneakers.
“I've never worn sneakers with a suit before, but I felt like it was appropriate to celebrate our turnover and partnership with them [Nike] that began July 1st,” Freeze said.
Auburn University is now a Nike school, a change that allows the school a season of new beginnings and a refreshed mentality.
At SEC Media Days, Freeze spoke confidently about his team this upcoming season while voicing the high expectations he already has set for his players. It’s clear that he understands the urgency of getting the Auburn football program back to a championship caliber.
“It’s time for us to start climbing that mountain and winning some of those games,” Freeze said.“There’s no reason with the chemistry among our staff, the additions we’ve added to the roster..two top-10 recruiting classes..there is zero reason that our team [willing we stay healthy], we’re expected to compete in every single football game.”
Last year, Freeze and his Auburn Tigers went 2-6 in the SEC and 5-7 overall. Experiencing several close losses that easily could’ve gone the other way, Freeze believes that those games are the most crucial ones to win in order to enter any playoff conversation at all.
“Yeah, you win those close games. I truly believe that in the playoff run we're going to be in this discussion because I love this team…We've got to stay healthy and we need the ball to bounce our way a couple times this year instead of against us, I'm sure, but that's our full expectation,” Freeze said.
In his time at Auburn, Freeze believes this current team is the best he’s seen yet.
“It’s the best it’s been since we’ve been here. Connor [Lew] is an anchor of it– he and Jeremiah Wright. I know those guys now, so I believe strongly in them,” Freeze said.
Having offensive playmakers like quarterback Jackson Arnold at the helm, a talented receiving corps, and a strong offensive line, Freeze has faith in his team to lead the way and get the Auburn offense back on the right foot.
Freeze said, [laughing] “I just need help figuring out how to give them all the ball. That’s going to be the biggest challenge because they’re all so dang talented and they all have different skill sets and do things a little bit better.”
He continued, “If you’re throwing an RPO to a one-on-one guy, you want Cam Coleman doing that and you want Malcolm [Simmons] running this route..and Eric [Singleton].. and Perry [Thompson]...it’s a very talented room.”
Speaking highly of his team all throughout the day, Freeze is ready to redeem himself in just 45 days against Baylor, showing the nation what his team has– because he believes in them.
Freeze said, “We had some difficult breaks last year…it’s our turn this year.”