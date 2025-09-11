Injured Auburn DB Cleared by Medical Staff, Per Hugh Freeze
AUBURN, Ala.- After breaking his thumb Week 1 against the Baylor Bears, team captain Champ Anthony has been cleared by medical staff to suit up this weekend for the Auburn Tigers.
Anthony, who underwent surgery for his injury, returned to practice this week at a limited capacity, having to wear a cast. While he will be available, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze explained they have not decided on whether or not see actually sees the field against South Alabama.
“I don’t know that means that’s best (Champ Anthony playing on Saturday),” Freeze said Thursday. “He practiced this week but is very tentative. You can tell. I think it’ll probably help once he gets his stitches and stuff out. I think he’ll feel better. He’ll be dressed. Not sure exactly how many snaps he’ll get.”
Anthony recorded two tackles and a pass breakup in the team's win over Baylor before his injury, the second major injury in as many seasons for Anthony. Last season, Anthony suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Arkansas Razorbacks, forcing him to be carted off the field.
In terms of other injuries, running back Damari Alston is still a game time decision to play on Saturday after missing last week's game due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Fellow running back Durell Robinson will not be available at all this week, due to a “freak” injury he suffered last Saturday against Ball State.
“He didn't even know it was hurt after the game and Sunday morning is when he had a collection of blood like I've never seen in all my years coaching," Freeze said Monday. "On his thigh, they kind of rushed him to Birmingham, to open that up and get the blood off of his leg, and they had to do a pretty good incision on it. So he’s going to be out for a little while.”
No. 24 Auburn's game against South Alabama begins at 11:45 a.m. CT with television coverage from Jordan-Hare Stadium on SEC Network.